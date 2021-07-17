Kilkenny deliver 17th Leinster title of the Cody reign

Leinster SHC final

Dublin 0-19

Kilkenny 1-25

A Covid-depleted Dublin faded badly in the second half as Kilkenny retained the Bob O’Keeffe Cup with a workmanlike performance in Croke Park this evening.

Losing starters Cian O’Callaghan and Ronan Hayes as well as Fergal Whiteley and Oisin O’Rorke, left underdogs Dublin facing an uphill struggle and Kilkenny weren’t in a forgiving mood.

A 17th Leinster title for Brian Cody as manager and a 73rd for Kilkenny, they led by three points in the 46th minute but then hit Dublin for four scores on the bounce to lead 0-19 to 0-12 at the second water break.

While Paddy Smyth was tigerish against TJ Reid and Dublin were a match for Kilkenny in midfield, Kilkenny’s half-backs were in sparkling form and James Maher picked off three long-range points.

The Cats were still seven up when Jake Malone was sin-binned for bringing down Eoin Cody in the 61st minute and Reid added the penalty goal to end the game as a contest in which Dublin had been far too wasteful while Kilkenny had just two second-half wides.

Kilkenny scored the first four points of the games, three of them coming from a familiar source in TJ Reid, two of them frees. In a further blow for Dublin, Eoghan O’Donnell, carrying a hamstring injury into the game, lasted just over three minutes.

However, Dublin settled in with a couple of scores and were only two behind, 0-4 to 0-6, at the first water break as captain Danny Sutcliffe led by example.

Dublin were sticky on the inside Kilkenny line but Adrian Mullen and Martin Keoghan were doing some damage outside them and the margin grew to four once more in the 22nd minute.

And yet Dublin responded with the next four points, two of them from Chris Crummey who also fired a shot wide of Eoin Murphy’s goal in the 26th minute when the odds appeared to be in his favour of finding the net.

But Kilkenny rallied to finish out the half 0-12 to 0-9 ahead, Eoin Cody scoring and winning a converted free having been well marshalled for over half an hour of the game.

Scorers for Dublin: D. Burke (0-10, 8 frees); D. Sutcliffe, C. Crummey (0-2 each); C. Boland, A. Nolan (free), R. McBride, J. Malone, D. Keogh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: T.J. Reid (1-10, 1-0 pen, 0-8 frees,0-1 65); J. Maher (0-3); A. Mullen, M. Keoghan, A. Murphy, J. Bergin (0-2 each); J. Donnelly, E. Cody, C. Buckley, M. Carey (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: A. Nolan; P. Smyth, E. O’Donnell, J. Madden; A. Dunphy, L. Rushe, D. Gray; R. McBride, C. Burke; D. Burke, C. Crummey, D. Sutcliffe (c); C. Boland, M. Schutte, C. O’Sullivan.

Subs for Dublin: S. Moran for E. O’Donnell (inj 4); J. Malone for D. Gray (blood, 15-19); P. Crummey for M. Schutte (h-t); D. Keogh for C. O’Sullivan (53); S. Currie for C. Boland (head, 60-65); D. Treacy for C. Boland (70).

Sin bin: J. Malone (61).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; P. Deegan, H. Lawlor, T. Walsh; J. Maher, P. Walsh, C. Browne; R. Reid, R. Leahy; T.J. Reid, M. Keogan, A. Mullen (c); B. Ryan, E. Cody, J. Donnelly.

Subs for Kilkenny: M. Carey for C. Browne (inj 25); A. Murphy for R. Leahy (h-t); C. Buckley for R. Reid (46); W. Walsh for B. Ryan (48); J. Bergin for E. Cody (64).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).