Monaghan's Ryan Wylie and Seamus McEnaney paid tribute to U20 captain, Brendan Óg Duffy, who was tragically killed on Friday night
Brendan Óg Duffy before the Ulster U20 semi final  at Brewster Park on Friday night. Picture: Ulster GAA/Twitter

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 19:28
Declan Bogue

MONAGHAN captain Ryan Wylie paid tribute to the county under-20 captain, Brendan Óg Duffy, who was tragically killed on Friday night just hours after he had played in their victorious semi-final win over Donegal.

He was returning home when he was involved in an accident at Clontibret.

Asked about the effect the news had, Wylie became visibly emotional.

“Tough. Very, very tough. I woke up and looked at my phone and seen the message and… I went on my social media and didn’t see anything,” he explained.

“I was just hoping that it wasn’t true. Just when you hear things like that it is just heartbreaking. I watched him last night, and Jesus they had a great win. Four points down at half time and they came back and had a great win.

“Like, the buzz and all that would have on that bus going home. His team mates, some of them are on this panel there and Aaron Mulligan would have played with him the whole way through, the sub goalie Ryan Farrelly, Sean Jones… These are his team mates. It doesn’t bear thinking of.” He added, “I know we got the right side of the result but at the end of the day we have to be very grateful and it puts a lot of things into perspective.

“I just want to say that our thoughts are with Ogie’s family. I am just lost for words, it’s just heartbreaking.” 

His manager Seamus McEnaney had managed Brendan Óg as minor manager, and had a close relationship.

“It has been a tough week,” McEnaney said after their win.

“We lost my minor captain last night in a car accident. We lost our main sponsor and biggest supporter in Philip Treanor last week.

“We had to put aside our emotions and feelings to prepare for today’s game. We talked about it in our team meeting but my feeling is of devastation for Ogie Duffy’s family. And Philip Treanor’s family. It’s been one of the toughest weeks in our life.

“I managed this young fella, he was the captain of my minor team. Only those that has been in management and had that relationship with the captain, the trust, the loyalty is there. The love is there. It was very difficult. This man had a huge future ahead of him in Monaghan football. I let the players pick the captain of the minor team in 2018. It was a 30-man panel and 24 of them voted for Ogie. That’s the kind of fella he was.” 

