Covid case forces Dublin into changes for Leinster final

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 19:16
John Fogarty

A positive Covid case has forced Dublin to make four late changes to their panel for this evening's Leinster final.

Starters Cian O'Callaghan and Ronan Hayes miss out and are replaced by Andrew Dunphy and Mark Schutte on the team. On the bench, Fiontan McGibb and Sean Curry take the spots of Fergal Whitely and Oisín O'Rorke.

Ronan Smith and John Hetherton take the jerseys of O'Callaghan and John Hetherton and are among the substitutes.

Kilkenny make two late personnel switches, James Maher taking Darragh Corcoran's right-half back berth and Richie Leahy comes in for Alan Murphy in the forward line.

