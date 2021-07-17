Covid case forces Dublin into changes for Leinster final

A positive Covid case has forced Dublin to make four late changes to their panel for this evening's Leinster final.

Starters Cian O'Callaghan and Ronan Hayes miss out and are replaced by Andrew Dunphy and Mark Schutte on the team. On the bench, Fiontan McGibb and Sean Curry take the spots of Fergal Whitely and Oisín O'Rorke.