Monaghan still standing after Ulster classic

Ulster SFC semi-final

Armagh 2-21

Monaghan 4-17

ON an emotional day for Monaghan GAA and the county, they made it back to another Ulster final after coming with a late push to eventually see off Armagh.

It was incredible that they found themselves in that position, two points down with six minutes left on the clock after a stupendous first half that saw Jack McCarron involved in all of their four goals in that period.

Even heading into the final quarter they were seven ahead. But immediately from the restart with Rian O’Neill at his incredible best, they nabbed a goal from substitute Conor Turbitt, and had the ball in the net again through fellow sub Tiernan Kelly after a group tackled overturned Stephen O’Hanlon on the sideline.

It took three late frees converted nervelessly by Conor McManus – and he had been fouled for each of them – to get over the line in a game that earns instant classic status.

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill (0-6, 3frees), C Turbitt (1-1), O O’Neill (0-3), R Grugan (0-3, 1free), T Kelly (1-0), C O’Hanlon, G McCabe, N Grimley, J Óg Burns, A Murnin, S Campbell, C O’Neill, R McQuillan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Monaghan: C McManus (1-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark), J McCarron, M Bannigan (1-1 each), D Hughes (1-0), R Beggan (0-2 frees), D Ward, S O’Hanlon (0-2 each), C McCarthy, S Carey (0-1 each)

ARMAGH: S Magill; J Morgan, A McKay, R Kennedy; C O’Hanlon, G McCabe, C Mackin; N Grimley, O O’Neill; J Hall, R O’Neill, J Óg Burns; R Grugan, A Murnin, S Campbell

Subs: A Forker for McKay (29), C O’Neill for O’Hanlon, C Turbitt for Grimley (both half-time), T Kelly for Hall (50 mins), R McQuillan for Mackin (52)

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, K Lavelle, R McAnespie; D Hughes, N Kearns; M Bannigan, A Mulligan, D Ward; C McCarthy, J McCarron, C McManus

Subs: S O’Hanlon for McCarthy (35), S Carey for Mulligan (42), C Walshe for O’Connell (47), K Hughes for Lavelle (47), A Woods for Kearns (60), F Kelly for D Hughes (Head inj, 73)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)