Clare stay cool in face of Wexford comeback

All-Ireland SHC R1 qualifier

Clare 2-25

Wexford 2-22

For the second successive summer, Brian Lohan’s Clare has dumped Davy Fitzgerald and his Wexford team out of the hurling championship.

This latest chapter in the pair’s fierce rivalry has gone the way of the former Clare full-back and it remains to be seen if there will be another installment during their current postings given the question marks over Fitzgerald’s future as Wexford boss and whether he returns for a sixth season.

This was a first-round qualifier the men from the southeast never led or stood level with their opponents beyond the first minute of play.

Twice behind by 11 midway through the opening half, eight unanswered Wexford points either side of half-time cut the Banner lead to two, 1-15 to 1-13, on 40 minutes.

After such a traumatic opening, momentum was now firmly behind Fitzgerald’s troops. But they failed to build on that.

A Matthew O’Hanlon foul on Aron Shanagher - which the Wexford defender vigorously contested - earned Clare a much-needed free that Tony Kelly converted on 42 minutes. This represented their first score since the 31st minute of the first-half. Clare added three points in the subsequent two minutes from Aidan McCarthy, Kelly, and David Reidy as the Banner got their second wind to move back out to six in front.

Both sides matched each other score for score over the next quarter of an hour, but a grandstand finish was set up when Lee Chin (0-2, free and‘65) and Rory O’Connor cut the deficit to three on 66 minutes, Again, Wexford were not able to go closer and their race was run when Clare sub Gary Cooney touched the sliotar to the net on 72 minutes. Chin goaled at the other end a little over a minute later, but that score was mere consolation.

Five unanswered Wexford points approaching half-time had put a considerable dent in a Clare lead that had stood at 11 points on 21 minutes.

It was from this vantage point that Wexford would have been more than content to find themselves only five in arrears at half-time.

The Model County had been first off the mark through Conor McDonald 10 seconds in, but when Lee Chin stroked over their second from the placed ball 13 minutes later, Clare had 1-7 on the board.

Brian Lohan’s front eight could do no wrong during the opening exchanges, nearly every play resulting in a flag being raised.

A Diarmuid Ryan belter from distance was the pick of Clare’s opening four points, with the Banner goal arriving thereafter, Cathal Malone unleashing a wondrous strike to the roof of Mark Fanning’s goal.

Malone followed his green flag with a white one almost immediately, Lohan’s charges stretching their lead out to nine on 12 minutes following further minors from Ryan Taylor and a beauty from Tony Kelly on the run.

A Lee Chin effort dropped short and a Shane Reck wide in the passages of play after their second point summed up Wexford’s nightmare opening.

There was a complete inability on the part of Davy Fitzgerald’s forwards to make any sort of a meaningful impact in the opposition half of the field. Not helping matters was the numerous occasions where there wasn’t a single Wexford player inside the Clare 45-metre line.

Wexford had set up similarly in the Leinster semi-final, but their accuracy from out the field was superb. The radar was nowhere near as sharp here and it wasn’t until the five minutes before half-time - during which they landed the aforementioned five without reply - when the forwards in purple and gold began to notably trouble the Banner defence.

The middle third in Thurles was owned by Clare for much of the first-half and it was from here where the majority of their scores were taken, making Wexford sweeper Kevin Foley, who sat in front of Clare’s two man inside line, redundant.

Three-in-a-row from Rory Hayes, Aaron Shanagher, and Aidan McCarthy put Clare 11 clear - 1-11 to 0-3 - on 19 minutes.

To have this lead cut to five by the break, 1-15 to 1-10, took a small bit of the punch out of their electric start and while Wexford came within two points during a helter-skelter second period, Clare maintained both their lead and their involvement in the Championship.

Scorers for Clare: T Kelly (0-9, 0-7 frees); C Malone (1-1); A McCarthy, D Reidy, R Taylor (0-3 each); A Shanagher, M Rodgers (0-2 each); R Hayes, D Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: L Chin (1-12, 0-9 frees, 0-1’65); C Dunbar (0-5); D O’Keeffe (1-0); R O’Connor, C McDonald (0-2 each); L Óg McGovern (0-1).

CLARE: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, P Fitzpatrick; C Galvin, T Kelly; C Malone, D Reidy, R Taylor; A Shanagher, A McCarthy, I Galvin.

Subs: D McInerney for Fitzpatrick (HT); M Rodgers for I Galvin (48); J Browne for C Galvin (55); A Fitzgerald for Conlon (66); G Cooney for Shanagher (70).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; G Bailey, M O’Hanlon, L Ryan; J O’Connor, S Donohoe, L Óg McGovern; S Reck, D O’Keeffe; C McDonald, L Chin, R O’Connor; P Morris, C Dungar, K Foley.

Subs: D Reck for Joe O’Connor (46); Jack O’Connor for McGovern (47); A Nolan for Morris (55); C Flood for Bailey (59); M Dwyer for O’Keeffe (66).

Referee: F Horgan