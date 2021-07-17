Monaghan Harps are 'devastated' by the tragic death of young star Brendan Óg Duffy who was killed in a road traffic accident last night.

Óg Duffy, 19, was killed in a car crash on his way home from captaining Monaghan in their Ulster U20 FC semi-final defeat of Donegal.

Two cars collided on the N2 near Tullybuck, Clontibret, at around 11.30pm.

Nicola Shalvey Secretary Monaghan Harps GAA Club said that all involved with the club "will dearly miss his smile and that sparkle in his eyes."

She said: "The Monaghan Harps club are just devastated. Brendan Óg Duffy has come up through the juvenile ranks from six years old and we all have great memories which today are heart-breaking memories. Ógie (as he was affectionately known) lined out in the Harps jersey from U10 to senior level within the club and he was an integral part of our Intermediate Football Championship-winning team last September.

"He also captained Monaghan U-17s to win the 2018 Ulster Minor Championship and last night’s U-20 semi-final win against Donegal, which had club members watching in Enniskillen and at home with pride and looking forward to watching Ógie progress as a footballer and as a person.

Ógie was a huge part of our club family and we are all at a loss. All we can do is support Ógie’s parents and two sisters and his many teammates and to all those who looked up to hm within the club.

He was a true leader and we are glad and proud to have been part of his life. He was highly respected by club officials, teammates and management throughout the years and we will dearly miss his smile and that sparkle in his eyes.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice."

Monaghan GAA have released a statement offering their sympathies to the Duffy family "Monaghan GAA are deeply saddened with the tragic passing of Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh, captain of the Monaghan Under 20 team, following a traffic accident last night.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Brendan Óg's family, his father Brendan, his mother Esther and his sisters Claire and Áine and to his friends, his teammates and his club Monaghan Harps.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses with any information related to the crash to come forward by contacting Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

