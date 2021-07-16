Tommy Guilfoyle: 'Clare seem to have Wexford’s number'

Seven years ago this month there was a meeting of titans on the Cusack Park field after Clare and Wexford hurled out an epic that went all the way to extra-time and still failed to produce a winner.

It was a meeting of All-Ireland champions as the two professors emeriti of Clare and Wexford respectively in Ger Loughnane and Liam Griffin embraced and enthused about the spectacle of two teams going toe-to-toe for 90 minutes.

Griffin may have won county senior titles with Newmarket-on-Fergus on the same field and represented Clare in league and championship, but he was speaking as a Wexford man when proclaiming “we have a hurling team again”.

And, he was right — a week later after some more extra-time the Liam Dunne-managed side ended the reign of Davy Fitzgerald’s All-Ireland champions and since then Wexford have been a much more competitive force at provincial and All-Ireland level.

However, as former Clare captain Tommy Guilfoyle points out ahead of what will be the sixth championship meeting between the sides since 2013, “Clare seem to have Wexford’s number”.

That lone star win in 2014 was the exception, as both before and afterwards it’s always been Clare that advanced to the next stage, no matter what Wexford brought to the occasion.

Their championship rivalry began when Clare scored comfortable double-digit wins in All-Ireland quarter-finals of 2005 and ’06; in the current generation it was the 2013 extra-time win in Thurles that kickstarted Clare’s All-Ireland winning run, while more recently Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford have been on the receiving end as recently as 2018 and last year.

“Clare have their measure and won’t be afraid of them,” argues Guilfoyle, “because Clare never feared Wexford’s style of hurling. They have always been able to counter Wexford.

“Prior to Davy coming in Wexford was built on big, strong, massive men, with a lot of individual play and Clare could handle it.

“The positive for Clare is that they know what Wexford are going to bring and above all teams they seem to able to cope with them. That’s a big plus for Clare, whereas it took other counties a while to adjust and get used to how Wexford play,” he adds.

Or course, the Davy Fitzgerald v Brian Lohan dynamic will be talked about as much as any individual battles on the field, but Guilfoyle believes that whatever has happened or might happen between the two former comrades is just a sideshow.

“It’s going to be there and it’s going to be played out in the public,” he says, “but I don’t believe that both sets of management and players will be treating it any differently, only that it’s a knockout game.

“This is both teams’ All-Ireland this year. I would say that at this particular juncture of his tenure in Wexford, Davy Fitzgerald is under more pressure. This year is the last chance saloon for him. Davy is under more pressure to perform and to win. Losing the chance to get to the Leinster final was a big blow to them. It’s a massive game for Davy.”

Coming on the heels of the refereeing controversy that overshadowed Clare’s defeat to Tipperary, it’s equally as big for Brian Lohan’s side as they bid to pick up the pieces once more.

“People are saying that it will affect Clare,” says Guilfoyle, “but I think they have left it behind them. The shock of the decision, the penalty and the sin-binning meant Clare totally lost their focus for that 10 minutes. It was crucial.

“They have a second chance and they’re not going to be looking back at penalty decisions or feeling sorry for themselves.

“The first half display against Tipperary was Clare at their best. Take out that 10 minutes and I believe that Clare could have won that game. They were playing well enough to win the game. I think that they had Tipperary on the run, so it’s about producing that again.

“Some day Wexford might pull a rabbit and vary it, but I don’t think they will. That’s why I think Clare can win. Wexford will try to contain Tony Kelly, but it would have been easier to do that in Portlaoise last year because it’s way smaller than Thurles.

“Will they be able to put the shackles on him in Thurles? It’s a big, wide open field, so I would have my doubts.”