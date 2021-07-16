Times, TV details, and predictions: All you need to know for this weekend's GAA action

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SHC, Round 1

Clare v Wexford, Semple Stadium 1.30pm (F Horgan, Tipperary) Live Sky Sports

Last year’s qualifier was built up to be a grudge match but the flatness of Wexford meant it was all too easy for Clare. It will be a different Wexford team that turns up here but then Clare’s list of grievances, genuine or perceived, has grown so long and some of them are aimed at Wexford that they will be pumped up for this. Fergal Horgan is just the man to keep things in check but nobody will want to see this game lose too much flavour. Wexford’s game against Kilkenny will be worth the same as Clare’s two Munster outings in terms of match fitness and they will be in better shape to limit Tony Kelly even if the fire Clare bring will be hard to quench.

Verdict: Wexford.

Laois v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park 2pm (L Gordon, Galway) Live GAAGO

Laois seem to have timed their return to form perfectly. Waterford are expected to make changes and Laois will look to capitalise on uncertainty in the opening stages. Liam Cahill has put it up to his players to perform after falling down against Clare but he will have to bring more to the party himself and allow his team to play to their strengths. Laois are in bonus territory and the pressure is on Waterford but the Déise to progress.

Verdict: Waterford

Leinster SHC final

Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park 7.30pm (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live RTÉ

It says plenty about Eoghan O’Donnell’s quality that his fitness is being regarded as the difference between Dublin pulling off a second successive surprise and merely putting it up to Kilkenny. This remains a Kilkenny team still trying to find itself and there is an opportunity for Dublin to upset them particularly if they are as well organised and efficient as they were in seeing off Galway. There remains a feeling Kilkenny are two defenders short of being genuine All-Ireland contenders but are Dublin the type of team who can expose that? They didn’t need goals to beat Galway, instead they preyed on the Tribesmen’s wastefulness and worked smarter, but they can’t expect Kilkenny to lose their radar too. The speed and aerial ability of the Dublin forwards gives them a chance but where they are strongest is down the spine. Kilkenny won’t shirk in the centre but play wide and they can profit.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Westmeath v Kerry, Croke Park 5pm (S. Cleere, Kilkenny) Live RTÉ

A depleted Kerry team will look to summon a performance that is greater than the sum of their parts but it’s going to be a difficult task against a Westmeath team who, for all their difficulties in Division 1, look to be benefitting from that stiffer competition now.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Joe McDonagh Cup relegation play-off

Meath v Kildare, Parnell Park 3pm (C. Cunning, Antrim)

Kildare would have had ideas of a final before they were beaten last weekend. Meath are only here on score difference yet the Lilywhites’ group was slightly tougher.

Verdict: Kildare

Ulster SFC semi-final

Armagh v Monaghan, Páirc Esler 4pm (D. Coldrick, Meath). Live Sky Sports, Deferred BBC

Will we see Seamus McEnaney and Kieran McGeeney engage in more belly-tickling as they did in charge of Meath and Kildare all of nine years ago? Tensions are sure to be high and McEnaney wasn’t around for the league defeat due to suspension. The injury concern over Conor McManus is a major one although Monaghan will hope he can make some contribution because they still lack leadership in attack without him. There is no doubting Armagh’s vibrancy and if the O’Neills get a handle on the game, a final berth is theirs.

Verdict: Armagh

Christy Ring Cup quarter-final: Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park 3pm (R. Fitzsimons, Offaly)

Verdict: Sligo

Nickey Rackard Cup quarter-final: Armagh v Leitrim, Kingspan Breffni 1.30pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

Verdict: Armagh

Lory Meagher Cup quarter-final: Fermanagh v Monaghan, Brewster Park 1.30pm (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Verdict: Monaghan

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship, Round 2

Group 1: Mayo v Monaghan, Ballinamore 2pm (S. Curley)

A six-point opening weekend win for Mayo over Cavan can be followed with another victory against a Monaghan team smarting from their Armagh loss.

Verdict: Mayo

Group 2: Tipperary v Cork, Sean Treacy Park 2pm (S. Mulvihill)

Cork were given quite the scare by Meath but it should serve them well for this short trip to a Tipperary team who need to have a full complement of players to shock Cork.

Verdict: Cork

Group 3: Dublin v Waterford, Baltinglass 2pm (J. Murphy)

A composed opening performance by Dublin against Tyrone and it should be followed by another one now that they are up and running in the competition.

Verdict: Dublin

Group 4: Donegal v Galway, Markievicz Park 4pm (G. Chapman)

Galway’s Round 1 win over Kerry can’t be discounted but there’s an electricity to the Donegal attack that they will find difficult to earth.

Verdict: Donegal.

Group 1: Armagh v Cavan, St Tiernach’s Park 5.30pm (B. Rice)

Along with Donegal, they are the true entertainers of the competition but there’s more of a ruthless streak to Armagh this year.

Verdict: Armagh

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship: Limerick v Wexford, Newcastlewest GAA 2:30pm (L. Dempsey, Kilkenny)

Limerick showed some promising signs in the league and can build on them here.

Verdict: Limerick

Waterford v Down, Walsh Park 2pm (J. Heffernan, Wexford)

Waterford can bounce back after a hugely disappointing league campaign.

Verdict: Waterford

Clare v Kilkenny, Sixmilebridge, 2pm (A. Larkin, Cork)

The champions could have had an easier start to their title defence than this but they will win all the same.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Galway v Westmeath, Kenny Park, Athenry, 1pm (R. Kelly, Kildare)

Last year’s runners-up can take out a lot of their league final angst on their neighbours.

Verdict: Galway

SUNDAY

Munster SHC final

Limerick v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4.15pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live RTÉ

The sun is set to beat down on Cork this weekend and for a team that has been characterised as an old one the heat and intensity is going to be a major test of Tipp’s resolve. Tipperary missed their engine men Dan McCormack and Michael Breen as starters against Limerick last year, but here they are likely to field 11 of the team flattered by the 12-point drubbing by Limerick at this stage two years ago. The concern is they are scarred. Limerick’s respect for Tipperary is such that they shifted Cian Lynch to centre-forward and Kyle Hayes to wing-back last year. Pádraic Maher might prefer to be marking a more orthodox full-forward rather than be dragged around by Seamus Flanagan but then he must thrive in open areas further out the field. Being taken off early last year will be in Maher’s mind. Noel McGrath was similarly benched in the 2019 Munster final as he was the last day. If Tipperary are to win, his ingenuity and stickwork must shine. Tipperary took to Fota Island last week to hone themselves. The word from Rathkeale is that training has been vicious. Limerick to fill up the room for improvement evident in their win over Cork.

Verdict: Limerick

Leinster SFC semi-finals

Westmeath v Kildare, Croke Park 2pm (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary). Live GAAGO

Progress under Jack O’Connor hasn’t been spectacular but steady and as much as Offaly did trouble them in the first half of their quarter-final the rust was well and truly gone in the second half. There’s an honesty about the Kildare approach that may have been lacking in previous years and it will be required facing a Westmeath team who won’t shy away from a shoot-out if it comes to that. There are enough cute operators in the Lilywhites’ team to avoid that.

Verdict: Kildare

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park 4.30pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live GAAGO

Obviously, the broadcasting schedule and media rights dictate but what does it say when even a Dublin-Meath fixture doesn’t make it onto terrestrial or satellite television? Will this be a case of the revolution not being televised? Not just yet. Meath’s attack are quite tasty but on familiar sod Dublin are bound to be more like themselves than what they showed against Wexford. Brian Howard looks a decent fit at centre-back and brings more certainty to the defence. As Shane Roche said during the week, Dublin’s opponents must boss the ball to have a chance of victory. Meath are still not capable of that.

Verdict: Dublin

Ulster SFC semi-final

Donegal v Tyrone, Brewster Park 1.45pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Live RTÉ, BBC

Tyrone can’t say they were truly tested by Cavan whose fall-off after a good opening quarter was striking. On the other hand, Donegal were put the pin of their collars by Derry, which should count for a lot even if Michael Murphy may not be able to play the full 70 minutes here. Starting Murphy, taking him off and bringing him back on a la Peter Canavan has to be an option for Declan Bonner. Martin McHugh’s criticism of some of the Donegal players wasn’t far off the mark but a transitional Tyrone may not be the team to expose their shortcomings. Ronan McNamee’s availability will sure help but Donegal’s game management is better when Murphy is on the field.

Verdict: Donegal

2020 Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC final

Kerry v Derry, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 1pm (J. Henry, Mayo) Live TG4

It was a powerful Derry performance that dismissed Meath by seven points in their semi-final but then Kerry followed it up with a composed showing in Limerick to see off Roscommon. Kerry shouldn’t be found wanting too much in the physical stakes. This will be much closer than the 2017 final between the pair but the result should be the same.

Verdict: Kerry

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Offaly v Tipperary, St.Rynagh’s GAA, 2.30pm (P. McDonald, Cavan)

The Premier County were easy winners in the counties’ league quarter-final and should follow it with another victory.

Verdict: Tipperary

Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm (K. O’Brien, Limerick)

Avoiding relegation was a relief for Dublin but to be competitive here will be a challenge against a Cork side with plenty to prove.

Verdict: Cork.