Joe McDonagh Cup final: Opportunity like this won't knock again for Kerry

Kerry won’t ever get a better opportunity than this Joe McDonagh Cup final to secure top-level championship hurling, and so they must capitalise on it.

Fail to do so, and it’s unlikely they’ll move beyond hurling’s second tier for the foreseeable future.

Saturday's final against Westmeath (Croke Park, 5pm) represents Kerry’s second successive appearance in the Joe McDonagh decider.

In 2020, the Kingdom needed to win three of their four round-robin games to secure a place in the final. In 2021, with the road to the final shortened as a result of a needless restructure, Fintan O’Connor’s side were able to squeeze into the concluding day of action having won just one of their two group outings.

While there were more teams in this year’s edition than they were last year (six, up from five), the lack of relegation in the 2020 All-Ireland SHC meant the 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup did not contain a single team who operated at Liam MacCarthy level in the previous year. No question but this anomaly considerably improved the promotion chances of each of the six competing counties.

One must also remember that if Kerry edge Shane O’Brien’s Westmeath, they will go straight into the Leinster Championship. That wasn’t the case pre-pandemic, and won’t again be the case from 2022 onward.

If Kerry fail to get the job done but were to make it third time lucky next summer, their reward would not be direct promotion to Leinster; instead they would have to play the bottom-placed team from the Munster round-robin in a promotion/relegation play-off for entry into the Munster Championship.

Staying with 2022, next year’s Joe McDonagh Cup will contain an Antrim team who more than held their own in Division 1 of the Allianz League in recent months and who also had the better of Kerry on four occasions last year. The likelihood is that Offaly will be in there too, having moved up from the third-tier Christy Ring Cup.

With the competition to revert to a single, six-team round-robin group next season, Kerry would need at least three wins against such opposition mentioned above to return to a final that would still leave them two victories shy of top-tier hurling.

“These chances don’t come along all the time,” said Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor, keenly aware that his group can little afford to come away empty-handed from Croke Park two years running.

“Antrim were unbelievable in the league. We know how good Offaly are as well.

“Everyone will be expecting them to win the Christy Ring and come back up to the Joe McDonagh, so it’ll be hugely competitive next year. And also, it’ll probably be five games as opposed to two groups of three.”

For Kerry, there are other motivating factors this evening outside of wanting to avoid the bearpit that will be the 2022 edition of the second-tier championship.

During Fintan O’Connor’s five-year term, Kerry have contested two league deciders and last year’s Joe McDonagh showpiece. All ended without silverware.

“It would be lovely to get over the line; you don’t always want to be the bridesmaid,” the manager continued.

“It is great getting to a final, but it is not fun losing. It is not much fun coming back down the road after a defeat.

“Everyone is supporting you and doing everything they can to help you get over the line, and then you feel you have let them down.

We don’t want to let people down on Saturday. That is the overriding emotion for everyone in the group.

“I am five years in Kerry, an unbelievable five years. We have had some really tough days along the way, but we bounced back from them and put in performances.

“I think the five years of work we have put in will go into Saturday, and hopefully we won’t disappoint anyone.”

Given Kerry’s unusual path to the decider, their final place coming about after a four-point defeat last weekend, the manager said the slate has been wiped clean ahead of the clash with Westmeath.

“You don’t get opportunities of finals too often, we can’t apologise for being in this one,” he said.

“If we win on Saturday, no one will ever remember how we got there.

“Your name on the cup won’t have an asterisk beside it saying they actually lost their last group game.”