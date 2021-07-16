Kieran Donaghy and Donie Buckley bringing Kingdom flavour to Ulster semi-final battle

Come Sunday, two Kerrymen will find themselves in an unfamiliar ground, in unfamiliar tracksuits, trying their very best to win an Ulster Championship. The world has gotten a lot smaller indeed.

When news broke in mid-December of Kieran ‘Star’ Donaghy joining the Armagh management team, the exhaust fumes of the story partially obscured the arrival of Donie Buckley into Monaghan.

And here they are, within the Armagh and Monaghan camps set for Páirc Esler on Saturday, trying to reach an Ulster final.

But what have they done? What effect is it having?

Donaghy’s presence in a virtually empty Athletic Grounds has been a joy to behold as he sprints up and down the steps like Rocky Balboa from sideline to the back of the stand depending on the team's needs.

The casual fan might not appreciate Donaghy’s coaching experience. At a stretch they might be vaguely aware that he held a ‘Performance Coach’ role with Galway hurlers in Micheál Donoghue’s final year. They might not know that he took up a role with Tralee IT in late 2019 and the level of ‘in-game’ coaching he has had in a lifetime of basketball.

As a TG4 analyst with basketball experience, former Armagh captain Charlie Vernon has been observing Donaghy up close.

“I don’t think you could describe him as shy and reserved! It’s very much up and at it. Very vocal. Getting boys going,” he says.

“But I suppose that’s the way he played too and I would like to think the Armagh boys are getting some benefits from that.”

The ability of the Armagh attack has been heralded for the last few years, but Vernon believes Donaghy has them thinking smarter now as they stayed up in a seriously close Division One, a win over Monaghan and draw against Donegal not enough to keep them out of a relegation play-off, in which they beat Roscommon 1-17 to 0-11.

“Kieran McGeeney was asked the question at the start of the year, what are you looking from him?” explains Vernon.

“And one of the key phrases that came out of it was 'interplay in the forward line'. Relationships in the forwards. Inter-changing positions, creating space for other people.

“Kieran (McGeeney) would have always been a big advocate of making the man beside you look better than you are. And in doing that, you show better.

That was one of his coaching philosophies, play for the team all the time.

“I’d have seen it where guys are emptying a pocket of space for somebody else’s benefit and then at the same time they reap the reward when they come back round again and it is their turn to have space.”

With Armagh forwards constantly rotating, switching back again and defenders flooding the attacking third, it creates a mass indecision among the opposition.

“If you are playing corner-back or full back and that is your spot, that’s where you feel comfortable in your one-to-one duels… Next thing you are brought out to the middle of the field and someone running away from goal. It causes a bit of confusion,” says Vernon.

“In the league games, Armagh have definitely benefitted for those switches and it gives boys who are having a quiet game to go and get on the ball and get into the game.

“I have seen Oisin and Rian O’Neill changing all the time. Midfield to full-forward and back out. Rory Grugan going half-forward, full-forward, Soupy Campbell doing the same.”

For Monaghan, the acquisition of Buckley was a huge development. Former player Paul Finlay now spends his weekends following the team for BBC Radio Ulster and notices that with Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney confined to the stands, there is a different feel to the county team's front of house operations.

Former Kerry selector Donie Buckley is now involved with Monaghan. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vinny Corey is the one down on the sideline barking calls, while David McCague races between Banty, the sideline, and Buckley, who does not budge from his position in the stand.

To be visible is not to Buckley’s taste. His is a more detailed and refined role than needing a public platform and the vast majority of his work is done on the training field.

“What I am grasping is the real one-to-one coaching has been an important aspect. He is really getting fellas to concentrate on what they might be strong at. If they are strong in defending, he is really coaching the art of tackling,” says Finlay.

During his years spent in Mayo, they became renowned as one of the hardest-tackling teams about. Another argument is that the base materials, with Aidan O’Shea, Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Keith Higgins and so on were already there, and he could make the most of them.

“It really is getting down to the nitty-gritty of positioning and making sure that you are set,” says Finlay.

“They are going after the ball a lot higher up the field.

In the past, Monaghan would have been focussed on retreating back and getting set up. I see them now trying to put pressure on the ball first.

“They are still getting men back, of course they are. But when the ball breaks down the players in that area are generally pressurising the ball. In times gone by we would have been keen on dropping straight away. Now we are pushing higher up the pitch to win it straight back.”

After being stung for that training breach of Covid guidance, Monaghan were caught in the first league game against Armagh. They then drew with Donegal and Tyrone before squeezing Galway out by a point to stay up in Division 1 yet again, despite almost refashioning their half-forward line.

Against Fermanagh in the quarter-final, they kept loading defenders into the Erne attack. Fermanagh started with two sweepers but Conor Boyle went for a charge from his full-back berth each time and engaged James McMahon, which left the 19-year-old Luke Flanagan as the one spare man they allowed. And 19-year-olds aren’t given to calling the shots in defence during their Championship debut.

“They are all making meaningful runs, instead of stopping. They are going all the way into the full-forward line,” reveals Finlay.

“What you don’t need is for players to just sit and clog up space. You need a meaningful run where players have to track you or else you are going to be in behind and find yourself a pocket of space to get possession. Monaghan were able to pull Fermanagh apart by attacking in numbers, with every person in the opposition half, Rory Beggan even got involved.”

It’s not that long ago that former Kerry manager Jack O’Connor expressed his distaste for Ulster outfits, labelling them ‘flash, nouveau riche and full of it,’ while at the same time recruiting an Ulster coach to meet him and go through the latest strategies up north.

Now, the balance has shifted once again.