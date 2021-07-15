Meelin sting Glen Rovers with a late salvo in Cork IAHC

When it mattered, Meelin kept up the pressure and gathered a tangible reward for their industry
Meelin sting Glen Rovers with a late salvo in Cork IAHC

When it mattered, Meelin kept up the pressure and gathered a tangible reward for their industry

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 21:37
John Tarrant

Meelin 2-13 Glen Rovers 0-12

Having resolved the matter of relegation fears, Meelin and Glen Rovers returned to action in a Bons Secours Co IAHC playoff to determine group placings for the 2021 campaign with the Duhallow men holding the style and guile to emerge victors thanks to a productive closing quarter highlighted by a Brendan O’Sullivan goal.

The sides had drawn in the initial relegation showdown last October prior to the lockdown, the pair returned over recent weeks to secure wins over Argideen Rangers yet they were no separating either the Glen from Meelin in terms of points and scoring difference.

That necessitated a shoot out, Meelin reeling off a win and the prize of joining Sarsfields, Dungourney and the runners up to the delayed Co IHC final between Éire Óg and Aghabullogue to Group 1. Not all doom for the Glen, their placing confirmed in Group 2 along with Kildorrery, Midleton and Cloughdubh.

A nervous opening saw both sides pass up a plethora of chances with respective ‘keepers Cian Long and Stephen Martin O’Sullivan mopping up ball before points from Andy Evans and Lee Mulroy helped the city side enjoy a 0-4 to 0-2 grip at the water break.

Meelin returned a transformed side once William Murphy fired home a cracking goal for a narrow 1-5 to 0-7 advantage. It remained nip and tuck, the sides level on six occasions as James Forrest and Darragh Kennefick traded points.

When it mattered, Meelin kept up the pressure and gathered a tangible reward for their industry, O’Sullivan’s timely goal removed any doubts about the outcome.

Scorers for Meelin: James Forrest (0-10, 0-8f), B O’Sullivan (1-1), W Murphy (1-0), L Collins, J O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: E Murphy 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), A Evans (0-3), D Kennefick (0-2), L Mulroy, C O’Sullivan, J Mulcahy 0-1 each.

MEELIN: S M O’Sullivan; S Hehir, S Curtin, J O’Sullivan; T J Brosnan, M O’Keeffe, S Brosnan; W Murphy, J O’Callaghan; B O’Sullivan, L Collins, James Forrest, N Linehan; J Curtin, John Forrest.

Subs: D Buckley for N Linehan (HT), T J Twomey for John Forrest (50).

GLEN ROVERS: C Long, G Marshall, K McCarthy Coade, J Mulcahy; G Mulcahy, A Lordan, S Corcoran; C O’Sullivan, J O’Driscoll; D Browne, A Evans, E O’Connell; D Kennefick, E Murphy, L Mulroy. Subs: R Long for J O’Driscoll (45), R Burns for S Corcoran (55).

Referee: J O’Leary (Mallow).

More in this section

Kerry v Cork - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Ciaran O’Sullivan the hero as Cork edge Kerry in U20 thriller
Roscommon v Galway - Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Huge boost for Galway as Shane Walsh set to be fit for Connacht final
Meath v Dublin - EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Mark Lavin and Lorcan O’Dell shoot Dublin to U20 Leinster final
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Cormac Egan goal helps Offaly to U20 final showdown with Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices