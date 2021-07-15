Meelin sting Glen Rovers with a late salvo in Cork IAHC

Meelin 2-13 Glen Rovers 0-12

Having resolved the matter of relegation fears, Meelin and Glen Rovers returned to action in a Bons Secours Co IAHC playoff to determine group placings for the 2021 campaign with the Duhallow men holding the style and guile to emerge victors thanks to a productive closing quarter highlighted by a Brendan O’Sullivan goal.

The sides had drawn in the initial relegation showdown last October prior to the lockdown, the pair returned over recent weeks to secure wins over Argideen Rangers yet they were no separating either the Glen from Meelin in terms of points and scoring difference.

That necessitated a shoot out, Meelin reeling off a win and the prize of joining Sarsfields, Dungourney and the runners up to the delayed Co IHC final between Éire Óg and Aghabullogue to Group 1. Not all doom for the Glen, their placing confirmed in Group 2 along with Kildorrery, Midleton and Cloughdubh.

A nervous opening saw both sides pass up a plethora of chances with respective ‘keepers Cian Long and Stephen Martin O’Sullivan mopping up ball before points from Andy Evans and Lee Mulroy helped the city side enjoy a 0-4 to 0-2 grip at the water break.

Meelin returned a transformed side once William Murphy fired home a cracking goal for a narrow 1-5 to 0-7 advantage. It remained nip and tuck, the sides level on six occasions as James Forrest and Darragh Kennefick traded points.

When it mattered, Meelin kept up the pressure and gathered a tangible reward for their industry, O’Sullivan’s timely goal removed any doubts about the outcome.

Scorers for Meelin: James Forrest (0-10, 0-8f), B O’Sullivan (1-1), W Murphy (1-0), L Collins, J O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: E Murphy 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), A Evans (0-3), D Kennefick (0-2), L Mulroy, C O’Sullivan, J Mulcahy 0-1 each.

MEELIN: S M O’Sullivan; S Hehir, S Curtin, J O’Sullivan; T J Brosnan, M O’Keeffe, S Brosnan; W Murphy, J O’Callaghan; B O’Sullivan, L Collins, James Forrest, N Linehan; J Curtin, John Forrest.

Subs: D Buckley for N Linehan (HT), T J Twomey for John Forrest (50).

GLEN ROVERS: C Long, G Marshall, K McCarthy Coade, J Mulcahy; G Mulcahy, A Lordan, S Corcoran; C O’Sullivan, J O’Driscoll; D Browne, A Evans, E O’Connell; D Kennefick, E Murphy, L Mulroy. Subs: R Long for J O’Driscoll (45), R Burns for S Corcoran (55).

Referee: J O’Leary (Mallow).