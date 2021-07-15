Cormac Egan goal helps Offaly to U20 final showdown with Dublin

Offaly 1-11 Westmeath 1-9

Offaly deservedly qualified for a Leinster U20 football final showdown with Dublin after a hard-earned win against Westmeath in ideal conditions for football in Mullingar.

The sides were tied at just 0-1 each when Cormac Egan blasted the ball to the net in the 12th minute. A superb point from the hard-working Devin Hill reduced the deficit to 1-1 to 0-2 before the first water break.

Both teams were guilty of poor shot selection, but Hill brought the crowd to their feet in the 25th minute with a wonderful individual goal. Full-forward Bryant scored four of Offaly’s points (two of them from frees) in the first half. Ben McGauran converted a difficult placed ball with the last kick of the half, and Offaly led by 1-5 to 1-3 at the interval.

Two evenly-matched teams were all-square again at the second water break (1-8 each). However, a brace of frees from Bryant, either side of a great point under pressure by Aaron Kellaghan, put Offaly three clear.

All that Westmeath could muster in a tense final period was another point from a McGauran free.

Scorers for Offaly: J Bryant (0-7, 4fs), Cormac Egan (1-1), A Kellaghan, K O’Neill, C Delaney (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Westmeath: B McGauran (0-5, 4fs), D Hill (1-1), S Fleming (m), L Moran, J Torpey (0-1 each).

OFFALY: S O’Toole; F Dempsey, K Dolan, L Pearson; R Egan, J Furlong, A Brazil; E Cullen, M Tynan; Ciaran Egan, C Flynn, C Donoghue; Cormac Egan, J Bryant, A Kellaghan.

Subs: C Delaney for Tynan (inj., 10), K O’Neill for Ciaran Egan (38), T Hyland for Dempsey (43), H Plunkett for Kellaghan (inj., 60).

WESTMEATH: S Martin; J Gahan, C Drumm, Ciaran Daly; E Gaffney, D Seery, M Byrne; J Murtagh, Ciaran Daly; S Fleming, B Kelly, K O’Sullivan; J Torpey, B McGauran, D Hill.

Subs: L Moran for O’Sullivan (28), S Baker for Murtagh (h-t), S O’Connor for Kelly (37), J McDonnell for Byrne (49), K Ruzzle for Ciaran Daly (corner back).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).