Shane McGrath: Expectation never lower in Tipp ahead of Munster final

“I don’t think there’s ever been less expectation in Tipp ahead of a Munster final,” says former All-Ireland winner Shane McGrath. “A lot of people are saying, ‘let’s just go down and get a performance’.”

Previewing Sunday’s Munster showpiece at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, McGrath believes the first presentation of the Mick Mackey Cup hands another incentive to a Limerick team which has had the edge on Tipperary in recent seasons.

“We haven’t beaten them in a big game since 2016, when Limerick were a shadow of what they are now. And if you needed an extra one-percent — we’re always on about the one-percenters — to be the first team to bring home the Mick Mackey Cup, with the Ahane lads involved, I think that’s a big driver as well.

“The last two or three big games, they’ve been played on Limerick’s terms so I’m sure there is a big performance in the Tipp lads with the hurt from last year.

“But if Tipp do beat Limerick in the Munster final, I’d put the house on Limerick winning the All-Ireland, because they will not lose twice, in my opinion.”

Asked to select his match-ups to quell Limerick’s danger men, McGrath added: “I think Cathal Barrett could maybe pick Peter Casey, because Limerick might target Paudie (Maher) and try drag him around the place.

“Hard to know who is the man for Hego (Gearóid Hegarty), maybe Barry Heffernan because he would play out the field for his club, Nenagh. And he wouldn’t be in bother if he did end up at the other 65, would be comfortable on the ball and capable of popping over a few points as well.”

But McGrath isn’t sure veteran Brendan Maher is the correct marker for Limerick creator Cian Lynch, as has been suggested in some quarters.

“Brendan has given so much, done so much, come back from the injury. Two years ago, he did massive man-marking jobs on the run to the All-Ireland. But time moves on. I don’t know if he has it in the engine to do a job on Cian Lynch. But he’s proved us all wrong so many times.

“For me, he would be more suited to a (Aaron) Gillane type player and I thought he did a really good job on him two years ago in the Gaelic Grounds.”

There has been a good deal of speculation about the role of Tipp’s McGraths in Sunday’s side and their namesake would certainly start elder brother Noel.

“Noel McGrath will go down as one of the greats of hurling. Now for me, it’s like in the rugby when you get to a certain stage and take off the front row. For me that’s Noel, in hurling terms, 50/55 minutes. And then fresh legs to finish the game.

“Why would you start Noel McGrath rather than bring him on? I think Noel is always better starting. When the thing is tight, his hurling gets him out of situations. When it opens up a bit that’s when he might be caught with pace. I’d always start the Noel McGraths of this world because of his hurling. And if he’s gassed, then Noel comes out or Alan Flynn and Willie Connors comes in.”

John McGrath, on the other hand, is struggling with confidence, Shane suggests: “It’s not happening for John at the minute. His confidence is probably down in his boots. He worked really hard the last day but where he makes a difference for Tipp is not working hard, it’s getting three or four points, or nipping in with a goal. It’s hard to know if he will start.”

The starting 15s aside, McGrath believes Limerick hold another key advantage in their backup cast: "When John Kiely looks over his shoulder, he has five or six guys he can really trust who have done it on the big day. With all due respect to the Tipp lads, we just don’t have that. Whether they haven’t had the chance to do it, we just don’t have the same bench impact."