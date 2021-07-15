Davy Glennon seeks unique double in Joe McDonagh final

Davy Glennon will look to become the first hurler to become a Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cup winner on Saturday when he lines out for his adopted county Westmeath in the second tier final against Kerry.

The Mullagh man, who was on the bench when Galway claimed the 2017 All-Ireland SHC title against Waterford, officially transferred to Westmeath this season, qualifying through his mother Eileen.