Davy Glennon seeks unique double in Joe McDonagh final

Davy Glennon will look to become the first hurler to become a Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cup winner on Saturday when he lines out for his adopted county Westmeath in the second tier final against Kerry.
The Mullagh man, who was on the bench when Galway claimed the 2017 All-Ireland SHC title against Waterford, officially transferred to Westmeath this season, qualifying through his mother Eileen.
“I still have a lot of hurling in me,” he said after being left out of the 2020 panel by Galway manager Shane O’Neill.
Glennon, 30, had hoped to line out for The Lake County in time for the McDonagh Cup at the end of last year but the switch did not go through in time.
He eventually made his debut against Galway in May but it appeared his season was in doubt later that month when he dislocated his shoulder in the Division 1, Group A defeat to Cork.
Following intense rehabilitation, Glennon returned as a used substitute in Westmeath’s opening McDonagh Cup win over Carlow and began last weekend’s final place-clinching victory against Kildare.
Named after his fellow Galway man and All-Ireland winner, the late, former GAA president Joe McDonagh, the second tier competition was established in 2018.