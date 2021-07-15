Kilkenny legend Eddie Keher finding it hard to adjust to the new Cats style

Eddie Keher’s admiration for Brian Cody’s winning attitude knows no bounds but he admits it’s difficult for him to get used to Kilkenny’s change in style.

The six-time All-Ireland SHC winner knows exactly why Cody has taken the decision to adopt a more varied approach, transferring the ball through the lines as much, if not more, than getting quick, direct deliveries into the forward line.

If Cody guides Kilkenny to a 17th Bob O’Keeffe Cup as manager against Dublin on Saturday, Keher will be elated.

But ask him if he finds it tough to see Kilkenny alter their ways and he concedes: “Deep down, I would. There is an awful lot of things that have happened to the game over the last few years that I would like to see changed. There have been an awful lot of things lost and I’m sorry to see that.

“If I had the choice, I’d prefer if you were fighting for your own ball, the 50-50, the 40-60 ball, but if you try and win them now you’re liable to pick up a yellow card. My feelings about cards in hurling are well known at this stage so I won’t repeat myself.

“I actually think camogie is more the game I like now.”

Keher understands Cody to be a pragmatist who has shown even in his 23rd year in charge of the team that he is willing to alter his methods.

He doesn’t go as far as saying Kilkenny couldn’t beat them so they had to join them but it is now almost six years since the Cats won their last All-Ireland SHC title.

“They had to counteract teams like Wexford and Waterford who played that short sort of game. I think they have adapted very well and they’re mixing it. It’s not as if they’re playing it short or pucking the ball out short all the time. They’re direct too and they have the balance about right.

“They have obviously worked on this a lot in training because it is new for them. Limerick know how to do it too. I think Kilkenny have become better at adapting to the team they’re playing as a result.

“I still believe Kilkenny have to do a bit with the team but they’re getting there.

If they get through Saturday they’re going to be a challenge for any team that makes the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The addition of Conor Phelan to the management team at the start of the season has coincided with a fresh approach but as transformations go Keher reckons it is still a distant second to what Kilkenny did in 2006 to stop Cork completing the three-in-a-row.

“I wouldn’t think it has been the biggest. Remember how they had to counteract Cork and they had to introduce hard tackling and guys hunting in packs to win back the ball to stop these runs Cork were making.

“Brian’s thing is to win every game he can and if he sees one thing isn’t working he is going to change it. What happened in the 2000s was one of several changes he made as manager and he’s doing so again.”