Diarmuid Connolly: Provincial championships are dead in the water

'There have been too many washouts; it’s no good for the team that gets beaten or the team that wins'
Diarmuid Connolly: Provincial championships are dead in the water

Dubs ace Diarmuid Connolly believes the time has come to scrap the GAA's provincial championships - or at least move them to the spring to make way for a new summer format.

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 17:07

EX-DUBLIN talent Diarmuid Connolly believes the provincial championship structure is dead in the water. The six-time All-Ireland winner told BoyleSports’ Leon Blanche that one-sided championship fixtures have damaged provincial championships and called for the implementation of a league system to ensure teams of a similar standard can compete with each other.

“There have been too many washouts; it’s no good for the team that gets beaten, it’s no good for the team that wins and it’s no good for the spectators," he reckoned. "Traditionalists won’t like me saying this, but provincial championships are dead in the water. There are high scoring games, but they are just mismatches. I’ve always liked the league, why can’t they scrap all the pre-season tournaments, play provincial championships as a knockout in March and April and then start an All-Ireland series with more emphasis on the leagues?

“The top eight teams will be playing each other week in, week out and there would be a promotion system whereby if you’re good enough, you go up the leagues. Everywhere round the world is the same, so I don’t understand why the GAA have to dig their heels in on this because of the provincial championships.

“It's no good for the likes of Leitrim, how are they going to get players to play next season when they’ve been beaten by 24 points and are only getting one game? Anybody in their right mind can see that and it’s not good enough at the minute.”

More in this section

Galway v Kilkenny - Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final All-Ireland Camogie Championship to commence without title sponsor
Dalo's Hurling Show: What's Tipp's plan? Kilkenny hard bet. Cork hay saved. Clare-Wexford sideshows Dalo's Hurling Show: What's Tipp's plan? Kilkenny hard bet. Cork hay saved. Clare-Wexford sideshows
Nine All-Ireland minor winners in Kerry U20 side for Cork clash Nine All-Ireland minor winners in Kerry U20 side for Cork clash
Leitrim v Mayo - Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Terry Hyland steps down as Leitrim manager after Mayo drubbing

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices