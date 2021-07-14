Fast start sees Muskerry home with little fuss in Cork Premier SHC opener

Muskerry 3-22 Duhallow 0-9

Muskerry secured their spot against Seandún in the next round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Colleges/Divisions) after this dominant display in Banteer Wednesday night.

This Round 1 game was pretty much decided as early as the first water break, at which point they led 1-6 to 0-1. They got off to a flier when Mark Lucey collected a cross field pass from his captain Mark Verling and found the net on two minutes.

Against the breeze, Lucey, Colm O’Callaghan and Mike O’Riordan added points before Duhallow found the target with a long range free from centre-back Mark Ellis - the Duhallow men were finding it difficult to get past a formidable Muskerry half-back line of Conor Cotter, Alan O’Shea and Aidan Murphy.

By half time the margin was 1-10 to 0-5 - Ellis, Kevin Tarrant and Michael O’Callaghan getting the Duhallow scores. Duhallow might have had a much-needed goal before the change of ends only for Tarrant’s shot to fly wide of the post.

Muskerry, meanwhile, had eight different scorers in the first half, and 11 overall.

Four unanswered points immediately after the break put them 12 points clear and when Eoin Maher scored a brilliant goal after he doubled on the sliotar after an offload from Lucey, it was 2-14 to 0-6.

Another green flag went abegging for Duhallow and at the three-quarter mark, they trailed 2-16 to 0-7.

Sub Cian O’Driscoll got Muskerry’s third goal soon after the second water break and they reeled off a succession of points thereafter.

Manager Diarmuid Kirwan will have to ensure Muskerry’s radar is fully functioning against Seandún next Tuesday as they shot 20 wides. The victors of this contest will join UCC and Imokilly - both received a bye to the semi-final - and they will play off for the right to enter the county championship at the quarter-final stage.

Scorers for Muskerry: M Lucey (1-3), E Maher (1-1), C O’Callaghan (0-4, 0-3 frees), C O’Driscoll (1-0), M Verling and K Murphy (0-3 each), M O’Riordan, C Cotter, D Holmes (0-2 each), C Bourke and S Kingston (0-1 each).

Scorers for Duhallow: S O’Reilly (frees) and M Ellis (0-1 free, 0-1 65) (0-3 each), K Tarrant, M Vaughan and M O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Éire Óg); F Denny (Ballincollig), L Ryan (Inniscarra), S Healy (Donoughmore); C Cotter (Kilmichael), A O’Shea (Ballinora), A Murphy (Cloughduv); S Kingston (Ballinora), E Maher (Dripsey); D Holmes (Ballinora), M Verling (Cloughduv, Capt), K Murphy (Ballinora); C O’Callaghan (Donoughmore), M O’Riordan (Dripsey), M Lucey (Donoughmore).

Subs: S Bourke (Grenagh) for M O’Riordan, C O’Driscoll (Ballincollig) for M Lucey, W Ahern (Cloughduv) for S Healy (all 48 mins), J Twomey (Donoughmore) for C Cotter (50), B Cotter (Kilmichael) for F Denny (52).

DUHALLOW: K Roche (Banteer); B O’Connor (Millstreet), A Ryan (Newmarket), C Murphy (Castlemagner); C Buttimer (Kilbrin), M Ellis (Millstreet, Capt), C King (Kilbrin); A Coughlan (Banteer), G Lenihan (Kilbrin); M O’Callaghan (Freemount), M Vaughan (Millstreet), T Sheehan (Millstreet); N Flahive (Millstreet), K Tarrant (Banteer), S O’Reilly (Kilbrin).

Subs: T Walsh (Millstreet) for M O’Callaghan (half-time), T Healy (Millstreet) for A Coughlan (48), D Murphy (Castlemagner) for C Murphy, T Murphy (Castlemagner) for S O’Reilly (both 52).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).