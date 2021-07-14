Leinster MHC wrap: Lightning doesn't strike twice for plucky Kildare

Kildare made a valiant attempt to back up last week’s sensation Leinster U20 Championship win over Wexford at St Conleth’s Park against the same opponents at minor level, but it wasn’t too be as a powerful finish from the Yellowbellies that secured a 2-18 to 3-10 win and a place in the semi-final.

Luke Roche got Wexford out to a dream start with a goal in the first minute but Kildare responded well and were level by the water break thanks to some superb scores from Fionn Maher and Alan Tobin. The tight contest continued right up until half-time when Kildare led by 1-6 to 1-5, Seamus Kelleher their goalscorer when he got the final touch on a high ball in a crowded goalmouth.