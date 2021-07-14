Leinster MHC wrap: Lightning doesn't strike twice for plucky Kildare

Leinster MHC wrap: Lightning doesn't strike twice for plucky Kildare

Kildare's Seamus Kelleher and Cian O'Tuama of Wexford. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 21:53
Kevin Egan

Kildare made a valiant attempt to back up last week’s sensation Leinster U20 Championship win over Wexford at St Conleth’s Park against the same opponents at minor level, but it wasn’t too be as a powerful finish from the Yellowbellies that secured a 2-18 to 3-10 win and a place in the semi-final.

Luke Roche got Wexford out to a dream start with a goal in the first minute but Kildare responded well and were level by the water break thanks to some superb scores from Fionn Maher and Alan Tobin. The tight contest continued right up until half-time when Kildare led by 1-6 to 1-5, Seamus Kelleher their goalscorer when he got the final touch on a high ball in a crowded goalmouth.

Alan Tobin finished off a superb team move for another goal to push Kildare two clear on 36 minutes, but Wexford took over at that point and played some very impressive hurling through the lines to score 1-8 unanswered.

Adam O’Grady, Luke Murphy and Sean Cooney scored some outstanding points before a sharp turn and finish to the net from Simon Roche pushed the lead out to nine.

The hosts mounted a late push and got another goal from Fionn Cooke to reduce the deficit, but by then Wexford’s work was done.

Dublin will be their opponents in the last four after they picked up a handy 4-18 to 1-6 win over Meath at Páirc Tailteann in the other quarter-final.

A penalty from Joe Ennis after seven minutes gave the home side some hope, but Dublin weren’t long settling into the game, replying with a goal of their own from Callum Walsh just before the water break.

Without ever exploding into life, Dublin led by 1-9 to 1-2 at half time, holding Meath scoreless for the last 20 minutes of the half.

The boys in blue did power on in the final quarter when Denis McSweeney fired in two goals and Conor Brennan added another to push the final margin out to 21 points.

More in this section

Fast start sees Muskerry home with little fuss in Cork Premier SHC opener Fast start sees Muskerry home with little fuss in Cork Premier SHC opener
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Darragh Minogue points the way as strong second half sees Tipp minors overcome Kerry
Joe McQuillan 17/5/2015 Joe McQuillan: The man who has seen it all in fierce Donegal-Tyrone rivalry
#hurling#leinster gaa
Clare v Cork - 2021 Electric Ireland Munster GAA Hurling Minor Championship Quarter-Final

Jack Leahy stars as Cork inflict 40-point hammering on Clare 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices