Brian Dooher: Tyrone must find right balance between attack and defence

Brian Dooher has said finding the right balance between a desire to attack and a duty to defend is a work in progress for a Tyrone team searching for its identity.

The arrival of the double All-Ireland winning captain as joint manager along with Feargal Logan heralded a shift to a more offensive approach from the Red Hands this year, but they were ruthlessly exposed in Killarney as Kerry put six goals past the Red Hands in the League semi-final.

Those flaws have been addressed, and a more secure set-up saw them coast past defending champions Cavan in their Ulster Championship opener.

For all the Red Hands’ attacking power, the importance of protection for the defence will be a defining principle as they move on to Sunday’s semi-final clash with Donegal.

“I think we just had to get that balance between defence and attack and get it right,” said Dooher.

“And you know what, it will be a different balance for different teams on different days.”

It’s a fine line that separates sufficient cover and potential exposure at the back, and Dooher wants to maintain an attacking threat at all times while not taking unnecessary risks.

“We weren’t going to go with six forwards up the field. We still kept our attacking shape up there so that whenever we had the ball we had an outlet. That’s important too.” The heavy defeat to Kerry was an eyeopener for the new managers and a harsh lesson on a steep learning curve. The key solution was to address the supply of ball to the opposition attack and cut it out at source.

“Whenever you concede what we conceded in the last game of the League, there definitely was a lot of work to do.

“But I think we weren’t as bad as we were that day in Killarney, and we aren’t world-beaters now either. We’re somewhere in between, and we have work to do.

“The defenders tightened up, but it was the pressure out the field, it was the tackle out the field that made the difference. I wouldn’t go as far as to say that our defence was the reason for it all.

“It was nip and tuck for a long way, for a long part of the match, and then we got that 1-3 or 1-4 and it seemed to put a wee bit of distance between us.

“But at the same time, we were steady enough, and it was only after that that we really got going.”

Tyrone face a huge test this weekend when they take on a Donegal side that ended their Championship dream last year and have beaten them in League action over the past two seasons.

“Donegal are potentially one of the top teams in the country.

“It’s definitely going to be a very tight match, and that [Cavan game] probably wouldn’t be good enough from our level.

“But I suppose we’re in a position this week that we can take our learning from it and hopefully improve on the deficits or the shortcomings that we had.”

The return of former All-Star full forward Cathal McShane from injury has provided a huge boost for the Red Hands, who also hope to have Conor McKenna and Darragh Canavan available again following knocks.

“It’s been a tough time for Cathal. He has put in a lot of work over the last year and a half to get himself to where he is now,” said Dooher.

“He came in and chipped over a few points that got us over the line. That’s the position you want to be in, to have someone who can come on and do that, for his sake and for our sake too.”