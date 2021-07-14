Liam Griffin: We need a good barrister to untangle these new GAA rules

Hurling’s sin bin should be stripped back as it has become over-prescribed, according to Liam Griffin.

The former Wexford manager could understand why James Owens opted to temporarily send off Clare’s Aidan McCarthy in last Sunday week’s Munster semi-final only because of the rule in place.

Simplifying the experimental measure in place for this year’s senior inter-county season would go a long way to curbing cynicism, argues Griffin. “I just think the whole area is over-prescribed at the minute. You take VAR - it’s here to stay, it’s good and it’s wholesome. But there’s a major issue with VAR - if your fingernail is over the line, you’re offside. Nobody was given the choice to debate that. They were told, ‘That’s the new rule and that’s it’.

“We should get a good barrister to untangle the rules that we’re making. Everything is over-prescribed. So if it’s inside the 21-yard line and the referee deems it to be a cynical foul then it’s a penalty.

“Somebody wrote to me in a text the other day that there were two and a half men (Clare defenders) inside when Jake Morris was fouled. Two and a half men? Now you rationalise that to me. When we’re down to that kind of nonsense it’s over-prescribed but we have a habit of doing this. Where this is all coming from I don’t know but we have to root it out.

It’s in principles that we should be dealing with, not stuck in a quagmire of over-prescription that hurling now finds itself in and stop making the rules so bad that anybody, anywhere can come up with a different interpretation of the rule.

In the wake of Owens’s decision, there were calls for the sin bin to be scrapped but Griffin says losing the chance to tackle cynicism in hurling would be unthinkable.

“Was there a problem with cynical fouling? A massive problem. It’s been proven in a study that the teams who foul the most are winning games. How is that a reality? How is that not an absolute underlying principle of the game that teams can do that? It’s an abomination. We should be anxious to try and weed out stuff.”

James Owens’s one major error in the Clare-Tipperary game, Griffin contends, was in not awarding Aaron Shanagher a penalty close to the end of the game when he and Barry Heffernan contended at the edge of Tipperary’s square.

“I looked back on it again and I thought it was a stonewall penalty. I'm not trying to be overly defensive as a fellow Wexford man but he’s a good referee, a record and he shouldn't be tarnished by that.

“Did he make a mistake with the sin bin? Everyone says there were two defenders inside him but what if he (Morris) bypassed them by squaring the ball to a team-mate to shoot? But because of over-prescription we have destroyed what was going to be a good idea. Whoever did it, he would want to do it all over again. The principle is enough.”