U20 Leinster Championship: Kilkenny made to work hard for win over Laois

Lorcan Fitzpatrick of Laois makes a save from Eoin Guilfoyle of Kilkenny during the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship quarter-final. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 21:25
Robert Cribbin

Kilkenny 1-18 Laois 1-15

Kilkenny booked their place in the semi-finals of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship with a hard-fought victory over Laois in UPMC Nowlan Park.

On the back of previous victories over Antrim and Westmeath, Laois looked very sharp in the opening period and they led at the break 0-11 to 1-7 with Kilkenny’s goal coming from Conor Kelly.

Through James Duggan and Ciaran Byrne who contributed six points from play between them, Laois remained in front until Kilkenny hit them with a forceful final quarter.

Led by Eoin Guilfoyle who finished with eight points, the Cats hit five points on the spin between the 48th and 52nd minutes to move six clear and while Laois netted a late penalty via sub Dan Delaney it was Kilkenny who ran out 1-18 to 1-15 winners.

Kilkenny will play Galway in the last four next Tuesday night.

Scorers for Kilkenny: E Guilfoyle (0-8, 0-5fs); C Kelly (1-0); I Byrne, L Moore and C Kenny (0-2 each); P McDonald, P Moylan, C Brennan and B Drennan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: T Cuddy (0-5, 0-3fs, 0-1 65); J Duggan (0-4); D Delaney (1-1, 0-1f); C Byrne (0-2); T Fitzpatrick (0-2, 0-2fs); G Lynch (0-1).

KILKENNY: A Tailis; D Fogarty, J Young, P McDonald; S Staunton, S Keoghan, P Dempsey; C Kenny, P Moylan; L Moore, C Kelly, J Morrissey; C Brennan, G Murphy, E Guilfoyle.

Subs: T Clifford for Murphy 29 mins, C Beirne for Dempsey h-t, I Byrne for Keoghan h-t, B Drennan for Morrissey 43 mins, J Buggy for Moore 61 mins.

LAOIS: L Fitzpatrick; I Shanahan, A Connolly, D Brennan; F Mahoney, C Burke, N Coss; T Keyes, t Fitzpatrick; J Duggan, T Cuddy, G Lynch; C Byrne, M Hennessy, C Murphy.

Subs: E Critchley for Murphy 48 mins, L Obular for Mahoney 53 mins, D Delaney for Lynch 53 mins, P Brennan for Coss 60 mins.

Referee: G McGrath (Wexford).

Family Notices