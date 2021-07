Five from last year's team look to lead Cork to minor glory

The Cork minor hurling team for tomorrow’s Munster quarter-final against Clare shows five survivors from the side that began last December’s Munster minor semi-final defeat to Limerick.

The quintet from the 2020 minor class are full-back Kevin Lyons, half-back James Dwyer, centre-back Ben O’Connor, half-forward Tadhg O’Connell, and corner-forward Eoin O’Leary.