Ronan McCarthy on his ultra-competitive squad: 'You have to come in and perform every time'

Seán White’s omission from the matchday 26 for Cork’s Munster SFC semi-final win over Limerick highlights the competitiveness within the Cork panel, manager Ronan McCarthy has said.

White started all four of Cork’s League games in Division 2, but failed to make either the first 15 or matchday panel of 26 for last weekend’s championship opener at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Ronan McCarthy said White’s absence was not injury related.

“No, he just didn’t make the squad,” the Cork manager remarked.

“We had Nathan Walsh, who played in the 2019 championship, who didn’t make the 26. Now, Nathan had been out injured during the league but was back fully fit and had been training.

“Seán White played in the Super 8s in 2019 and was arguably our best player in it, certainly against Dublin and Tyrone he was outstanding. The nature of it is that there’s a lot of competition there and it’s only worse it’s going to get with Liam O’Donovan, Colm O’Callaghan, and Maurice Shanley coming back.

“It’s something we’ve spoken to the players a lot about – at elite level sport, you have to come in and perform every time. Seán is a real quality player, he has shown that and he can get back to that level again but he and other fellas obviously have work to do.”

Cork have no injury concerns ahead of their Munster final date with Kerry on Sunday, July 25. Sean Powter (dead leg) and Daniel O’Mahony (tight hamstring) were both withdrawn during the second-half of the 1-16 to 0-11 win over Limerick, but doubts surround neither ahead of the provincial decider in Fitzgerald Stadium.

“We got everybody off on time that needed to come off. Those guys are fine and we have everybody back in relation to Liam O’Donovan, Maurice Shanley, and Colm O’Callaghan, so our panel has been strong.

“That helps from the point of view of selection and competition for places and brings a bit more experience back into the squad as well. Liam, Maurice, and Colm played Munster championship against Kerry in either 2019 or 2020.”

With Kerry sizable favourites to win back the Munster crown, McCarthy had absolutely zero interest in downplaying Cork’s chances or adding to the narrative that his side are “coming in under the radar”.

“I’ve no interest in bigging them up to be massive favourites and about us being no-hopers. We’re happy to take the game on its merits and, without repeating myself, they’re a quality team, we know that, we acknowledge that but we would feel that we could have played better in that game last year as well, certainly up front we could have played better.

“You’ve seen elements of it in the league where we’ve played really well up front, but maybe got the balance wrong defensively. We rectified that a bit in the game against Limerick but, whatever way you parse and analyse it, this is going to be a difficult game.

“It’ll be a great occasion and a great game and it’s where we want to be.”