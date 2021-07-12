Shane Punch and Diarmuid Cahill fire Clare to victory over Kerry

Kerry outscored Clare 0-10 to 0-5 in an improved second-half performance
Shane Punch and Diarmuid Cahill fire Clare to victory over Kerry

Diarmuid Cahill scored seven points for Clare. File photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 21:39
Murt Murphy

Munster U20HC quarter-final: Kerry 0-15 Clare 2-20 

Clare had their expected victory over Kerry at Austin Stack Park last night but Kerry had the encouragement of an improved second-half performance to narrow the gap to 11 points.

Kerry outscored Clare 0-10 to 0-5 in a second period where players like Colin Walsh, Dáire Nolan, Sean Sheehan, Tomás Ó hAiniféin, and substitute Darragh Reen were more than a match for their more vaunted opponents.

Clare were on top from the very outset winning all the physical battles and in Shane Punch and Diarmuid Cahill, the Clare full-forward line were too hot for an overworked Kerry defence.

Clare raced 0-9 to 0-3 in front by the first-half water break with Punch scoring five points, while the elusive Cahill was tormenting Kerry with two points. Conor Hegarty and William Halpin added one apiece.

Kerry, who fielded basically an U19 side, were trying hard with Kevin Goulding, Walsh, Mikey Clifford, and Nathan Guerin doing their best but only Dylan Moriarty with two points and a superb Guerin point could find the target.

Clare struck for two goals in the second quarter from Oisin O’Donnell, after Shane Punch set him up, and then Punch saw his free ending up in the net via the inside of the post.

It could have been worse for Kerry but for keeper Dara Quinlan who made three point-blank saves from Cahill, Punch, and Hegarty.

Clare led 2-15 to 0-5 at half time but Kerry resumed a transformed side and dominated for long periods with Walsh outstanding. Clare only added three points in the third quarter as Moriarty added three for Kerry.

Kerry won the final quarter 0-7 to 0-2 with Reen firing over two super points. While Kerry will take pride in that second-half effort, Clare have work to do if they want to advance in the championship.

Scorers for Kerry: D Moriarty (0-6, 5 frees); R Walsh (0-5, 3 frees); D Reen (0-2), C Walsh, N Guerin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: S Punch (1-8, 1-5 frees); D Cahill (0-7); O O’Donnell (1-1); A Mungovan, C O’Meara, W Halpin, C Hegarty (0-1 each).

KERRY: D Quinlan; M Clifford, S Sheehan, P O'Sullivan; D Nolan, K Goulding, L Barrett; D Slattery, T Ó hAiniféin; C Walsh, R Walsh, D Moriarty; N Guerin, M Kelliher, S Brosnan.

Subs: K O'Connor for O’Sullivan (33), D Reen for Brosnan (43), M Linehan for Moriarty (48), D O’Donoghue for Guerin (48), PJ Carroll for Kelliher (58). 

CLARE: C Broderick; M Gough, D Healy, A Hogan; A Mungovan, Moriarty, D McMahon; P Donnellan, C O’Meara; O O’Donnell, W Halpin, J Kirwan; C Hegarty, S Punch, D Cahill.

Subs: K Keane for Kirwan (h-t), C Leen for McMahon (33), J Maguire for Halpin (43), I McNamara for O’Donnell (48), J Collins for Hogan (51).

Referee: P Carroll (Tipperary).

More in this section

Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final GPA chief Ciarán Barr: 'Money spent on inter-county GAA isn't a cost; it’s an investment'
Derry v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Mickey Harte: 'Forward mark the most ridiculous thing ever introduced to our game'
Clare v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 2 GAA fixture details revealed: Clare and Wexford to meet at Semple Stadium
#clare gaa#kerry gaa#hurling
Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Quarter-Final

Tipperary's late blast sees off Waterford in extra-time thriller to set-up Cork clash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices