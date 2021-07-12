GPA chief Ciarán Barr: 'Money spent on inter-county GAA isn't a cost; it’s an investment'

Outgoing interim GPA chief executive Ciarán Barr says expenditure on inter-county teams should be considered as investments.

In his annual report before Tom Parsons assumes the role this evening, former Antrim hurler and GPA head of finances and operations Barr questioned why pre-Covid there was such criticism of the spend on preparing squads when the income generated by their games in gate receipts and commercially were handsome.

In 2019, almost €30m was spent on teams according to county board accounts and €73.9m was generated predominantly from inter-county games.

Barr wrote: “When I see the significant revenue generated by the inter-county games, I am surprised by the focus often on the ‘unsustainability’ of inter-county costs. I find it difficult to square the two. Could we all be more efficient and effective with our investments and expenditure?

“Undoubtedly! Are costs associated with inter-county games ‘unsustainable’? That’s a far more nuanced question to answer.

“So let’s look at the revenue generated in 2019 v 2020. In 2019, with a thriving inter-county game, the GAA generated record revenues, 83 cent in every euro of which was invested back into schools, clubs, counties, and provinces.

“In 2020, revenues generated by the inter-county game fell off a cliff due to Covid-19 and GAA units across the country and overseas were left with little to no investment as the GAA just didn’t have the money. It’s a simplistic analysis but tells a tale.

“The money spent on the inter-county game is not a cost; it’s an investment; an investment that all units of the GAA benefit from. Let’s see where savings can be made but let’s be careful about what we wish for at the same time. And where we are not getting a return for the investment, let’s make those savings.”

Since coming into the role in March of last year, Barr believes there has been attempts to square county GAA against club when he sees them as being complementary.

“The inter-county game cannot thrive without the club game; the club game cannot thrive without the inter-county game. What has surprised me since my arrival at the GPA is the insistence among some commentators to try and drive a wedge between the two. 98% of players are not club players. 100% of players are club players.”

Addressing male members, Barr says the merger with the WGPA last December should only make the players' body stronger.

“The GPA’s key pillars of Representation, Development, and Welfare remain in place but an equally important pillar has been added formally to our constitution – Equality.

“We want to see a situation where there is equality in Investment, Recognition, and Opportunity regardless of gender. This will not happen at the flick of a switch. A merged GPA is not a destination; our work in this area is only beginning. It was heartening that when you, our male membership, were asked to back a merger you did so unanimously. If we are to get to where we want to be, that support will need to be harnessed.”