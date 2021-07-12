GAA fixture details revealed: Clare and Wexford to meet at Semple Stadium

The 2020 All-Ireland minor football final between Kerry and Derry is due to take place in Tullamore on Sunday
Clare manager Brian Lohan and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 16:19
John Fogarty

Semple Stadium will host the eagerly-awaited All-Ireland SHC qualifier between Clare and Wexford this Saturday lunchtime.

In what is the second backdoor game between the counties in as many seasons, former friends and team-mates Brian Lohan and Davy Fitzgerald will square off in the first round match at 1.30pm.

Lohan will hope his men can put behind their controversial Munster semi-final defeat to Tipperary last Sunday week, while Fitzgerald will be looking to bounce back from the epic extra-time Leinster semi-final loss to Kilkenny the previous day.

Clare were easy winners when they clashed in Portlaoise last November when the Banner ran out seven-point winners. However, Wexford won their last meeting in Division 1, Group B in May when Wexford came back from being eight points down to win by one.

After seeing off Antrim to secure their Liam MacCarthy Cup status for 2022, Laois take on Waterford in their first-round qualifier game in UPMC Nowlan Park at 2pm. 

The 2020 All-Ireland minor football final between Kerry and Derry is due to take place in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park at 1pm on Sunday.

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SHC Round 1 qualifier.

Clare v Wexford, Semple Stadium 1.30pm Live Sky Sports Arena.

Laois v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park 2pm Live GAAGO.

Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Westmeath v Kerry, Croke Park 5pm. Live RTÉ.

Leinster SHC final.

Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park 7.30pm Live RTÉ.

Ulster SFC semi-final.

Armagh v Monaghan, Páirc Esler 4pm Live BBC.

SUNDAY

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football final.

Kerry v Derry, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 1pm Live TG4.

Munster SHC final.

Limerick v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4.15pm Live RTÉ.

Ulster SFC semi-final.

Donegal v Tyrone, Brewster Park 1.45 Live RTÉ.

Leinster SFC semi-finals.

Kildare v Westmeath, Croke Park 2pm Live GAAGO.

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park 4.30pm Live GAAGO.

Gaelic Football Show: A real game in Ballybofey and a philosophical debate on 'defensive' play
Hurling qualifier draw pits Clare against Wexford
Derry's delay, Cork's Mark of class, Cavan's hard landing, too many football landslides
Kerry v Antrim - Joe McDonagh Cup Final

Kerry's Brendan O'Leary to miss Joe McDonagh Cup final

