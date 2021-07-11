James Horan admires Mayo players' focus after turbulent week of Covid worries

Long after yesterday’s lop-sided Connacht championship semi-final is forgotten about and consigned to the history books and the realm of forgotten things, Mayo’s players and backroom team will remember the days leading up to the game.

After watching his team put Leitrim to the sword by 25 points (just four points short of their record win in the provincial series in 1949), James Horan described the build-up to the match as ‘different’ and ‘difficult’ due to Covid-19 issues in the Mayo camp.

And while the exact details of those ‘issues’ remain unclear, the fact remains that Mayo handed out a hammering to their outclassed visitors despite lining out with only eight of the team that started last year’s All-Ireland Final.

So Horan was keen to credit his players’ ‘concentration’ and ‘focus’ for producing such a devastating display in the wake of such an unusual few days.

“Preparation was difficult, some of the stuff we had to do was incredible, [like] testing regimes that we had to go through in the last 36 hours,” the Mayo manager explained.

“We went through that, followed everything, and you saw the focus today. It’s a credit to the players. Anything they were asked to do they just got on with it.

“They enjoy their football and that’s all they want to do.

“We had a number of guys out as a result [of the Covid-19 issues],” explained Horan.

“So we worked with the HSE during the week and followed whatever guidelines they gave us, as we have done all year.

“We find a way to figure it out and just get on with it.”

The story of the game itself is easily told. Mayo’s pace and power completely overwhelmed Leitrim and the rank outsiders had no answer to the speed and movement of Mayo’s razor-sharp forwardline.

In front of a crowd of approximately 2,500 people, the homeside had raced into an 0-8 to 0-1 lead by the water-break and the writing was already on the wall.

The floodgates opened completely when Darren Coen netted in the 28th minute before Darren McHale raised two green flags in the following 90 seconds.

This blitzkrieg left Leitrim trailing by 3-11 to 0-2. Game over.

By half-time Mayo were 16 points ahead after shooting 3-10 from play with seven different players on the scoresheet.

It had taken Leitrim 18 minutes to open their account through a Keith Beirne free while their only score from play in the opening half came from Conor Dolan on 27 minutes.

Mayo continued to turn the screw during the third quarter and they hit 2-3 in a blistering eleven-minute spell to pile further misery on their struggling opponents.

Ryan O’Donoghue and Tommy Conroy scored the goals and Mayo were 25 points clear by the 46th minute. From there to the finish it was all academic really.

Mayo now have two weeks to prepare for their latest Connacht Final clash with Galway.

But James Horan believes that Covid-19 could be an issue for other teams as the championship continues.

“All I can tell you is that we’ve stuck to everything all year, from a training point of view and all the guidelines. Maybe with the age group or whatever, and Cúl Camps, it’s tricky.

“And it’s going to be tricky for everyone, not just us.”