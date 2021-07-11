Kerry footballer Sean O'Leary seriously injured in car crash

A member of the extended Kerry senior football panel was seriously injured in a car crash close to Abbeyfeale on Saturday.

Kilcummin's Seán O’Leary, 22, suffered leg injuries in the accident on the N21 in Kilconlea at approximately 11.30pm. In the two-car collision, another man, a woman in her 20s and a man in his late teens were also hospitalised.

An All-Ireland minor winner with Kerry in 2017, O’Leary was on the Kilcummin team that claimed an All-Ireland intermediate club title in 2019. Later that year, he also lined out for the county’s U20s when they reached the All-Ireland semi-final in 2019.

Speaking just hours beforehand following the game in Semple Stadium, Kerry manager Peter Keane had highlighted how difficult a week it had been for the county due to bereavements, two of which were due to road accidents.

“No question about it, it’s been a tough week in Kerry. We were leaving the field on Tuesday night when we heard about Jimmy O’Connor, the fatal accident off the motorbike at Listry Bridge. Then you Vincent Harty, who was a great Kerry supporter, a former Kerryman of the Year in London and he was laid to rest yesterday.

“The funeral of Thomas Healy this morning who died in the tragic accident on Wednesday night, that’s very difficult. A young 14-year-old playing with his club Beaufort, to die so tragically.

“I would hope that we would have brought some bit of entertainment tonight and some bit of joy to people who were able to watch on television or listen on radio or even the people that were here. Because at the end of the day, it’s all about community, it’s all about people coming together. That is ultimately what the GAA is about, looking out for each other.”