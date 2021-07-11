Delay shows minor grade best at 18, says Kerry boss

The delay to the 2020 All-Ireland MFC has reaffirmed Kerry manager James Costello’s view that U18 is the appropriate age grade for inter-county minor.

The playing of the 2020 All-Ireland minor football semi-finals over the weekend, as well as the 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling final, has revived the discussion regarding the correct age grade for minor and whether U18 players are better equipped than U17s to deal with the “real pressure environment” that comes with inter-county involvement.

“There is a massive year of development between U17s and U18s. U17s are very young to be put into a real pressure environment,” said Kerry minor boss Costello.

“I understand from an administration point of view why the GAA did it, it was to separate adult and juvenile fixtures more at club level and not cause chaos. But those [U18] lads are ready for the physicality and the occasion. U17s, in my view, are a bit young.

“An 18-year-old is a mature young man. A 16-year-old is still a very young boy, really. There is a massive difference there, in the mindset, in the maturity.”

Costello said it would be “a dream” and “a lovely end to a very tough year” if this weekend’s final was fixed for Croke Park.

The prospect of the delayed final being played in GAA HQ is not out of the question, but with double-headers already scheduled for Croker on both Saturday and Sunday, it is hard to see where the minor final would be accommodated.

“Dublin seems to be roughly halfway [between Kerry and Derry], but we'll be dictated by the GAA. At this stage, we'd play it anywhere.”

The manager said his group was not your “typical Kerry team”.

“They just love the grunt and the grind and the hard work. And the harder it comes at them, the more they like it. They are a great bunch of lads. We have a very short turnaround now to next weekend which is probably the concern.”