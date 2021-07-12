Ladies football: Cork's character impresses Ephie Fitzgerald as big guns get wins on the board

Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald praised his sides' character as last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists were 1-9 to 0-10 winners against an impressive championship debutants Meath.

Bríd O’Sullivan’s goal just before the interval paved the way for Cork, who held on to win despite an impressive Meath comeback.

“The most important thing is the win,” said Fitzgerald. “We knew they are a good team and they have a system that's very difficult to break down.

Read More Cork use experience to squeeze past Meath in Championship opener

“The character of the girls shone through, and they show it time after time and they needed it again there today when those few things went against them.”

Meanwhile, Dublin manager Mick Bohan says he faces some tough selection discussion with his players as they seek to manoeuvre their way into the knock-out stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Champions Dublin lined out without All-Stars Sinead Goldrick, Carla Rowe, Lyndsey Davey and Nicole Owens for their opening round 2-18 to 1-11 win against Tyrone, and Bohan says he has his hands full keeping the full squad satisfied.

“They are a great group to deal with. They all want to play. It was actually funny the last couple of days trying to explain to people the process of this. I could see the eyes cutting into me on the bus on the way down, but sure that’s the nature of the competitive group,” said Bohan, whose side was helped to victory by Jennifer Dunne and Siobhan Killeen goals.

Read More Ladies football wrap: Champions Dublin open up defence with emphatic win over Tyrone

In the four-team Group 1, Mayo were 1-18 to 0-15 winners over Cavan, and Elsewhere, Kelly Mallon, Eve Lavery and Alex Clarke struck three quick goals in the second half as Armagh were impressive 4-17 to 1-12 winners over Monaghan.

In the Intermediate Championship, Longford pulled off the shock of the weekend with their 3-11 to 2-11 victory over favourites Westmeath. Elsewhere, there were second tier wins for Kildare Down, Wexford and Leitrim.

In the Junior Championship, there were victories for Derry over their Ulster rivals Antrim, while Wicklow proved too strong for Limerick.