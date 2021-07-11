Rampant Mayo inflict latest championship mauling

Connacht SFC semi-final: Mayo 5-20 Leitrim 0-11

THE worrying trend of one-sided matches in this summer’s GAA football championship continued here as Mayo romped to a landslide victory over an outclassed Leitrim at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Despite only lining out with eight of the team that started last December’s All-Ireland Final defeat to Dublin, due to a combination of injuries and Covid-related issues, Mayo made short work of the poor Leitrim challenge to set up a Connacht final rematch with Galway in a fortnight’s time.

The defending champions had set the tone from the early stages and they were 16 points ahead at half-time (3-11 to 0-4) after shooting 3-10 from play.

First-half goals from Darren McHale (2) and Darren Coen did most of the damage on the scoreboard but, in truth, Leitrim were being over-run in every line of the field.

In front of a crowd of approximately 2,500 people, Mayo had raced into an 0-8 to 0-1 lead by the water-break with points raining over from all angles.

It had taken Terry Hyland’s charges 18 minutes to open their account through a Keith Beirne free but the floodgates really opened on 28 minutes when Mayo’s Darren Coen finished to the Leitrim net from close range.

Mayo's Tommy Conroy with Conor Reynolds and Shane Quinn of Leitrim

Things went from bad to worse within two minutes when Darren McHale netted twice in quick succession to leave Leitrim trailing by 3-11 to 0-2.

The visitors' only score from play in the opening half came from Conor Dolan on 27 minutes, and there was no respite for them after the restart either.

Mayo hit the ground running in the third quarter to tack on 2-3 in a blistering 11-minute spell with goals from Ryan O’Donoghue and Tommy Conroy helping Mayo into an unassailable 25-point lead.

Leitrim, to their credit, kept plugging away and a string of scores from Keith Beirne (two frees), Paddy Maguire and Riordan O’Rourke was just reward for their honest efforts before the second-half water-break.

The last quarter was largely uneventful with Mayo topping up their advantage through some eye-catching points from Darren Coen (2), Aidan O’Shea and Darren McHale to seal a second facile victory of this campaign.

They will now begin their preparations for a rematch with Galway on Sunday, July 25.

Scorers for Mayo: D McHale (2-2); R O’Donoghue (1-5, 2 frees); T Conroy, D Coen (1-3 each); M Ruane, C Loftus (0-2 each); A O’Shea, J Carr, S Coen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Leitrim: K Beirne (0-5 frees); C Dolan, R O’Rourke (0-2 each); P Maguire, E Sweeney (0-1 each)

MAYO: R Byrne; E Hession, P O’Hora, M Plunkett; P Durcan, O Mullin, S Coen; M Ruane, A O’Shea; J Flynn, D McHale, C Loftus; T Conroy, D Coen, R O’Donoghue

Subs used: J Carr for Conroy (45); C Boyle for Durcan (52); F McDonagh for Ruane (58); A Orme for D Coen (61); J McCormack for Flynn (blood sub, 61); J Coyne for Mullin (65);

LEITRIM: B Flynn; C Reynolds, D Wrynn, M Diffley; C McGloin, P Maguire, D Bruen; J Gilheany, M Plunkett; C Dolan, S Moran, T Prior; D Rooney, K Beirne, S Quinn.

Subs used: E Sweeney for Rooney (HT); R O’Rourke for McGloin (HT); K Keegan for Diffley (45); A Hoare for Wrynn (50); J Mitchell for Bruen (52);

Referee: F Kelly (Longford)