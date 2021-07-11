Kerry reach another minor final with stylish win over Roscommon

Kerry 3-21 Roscommon 2-13

Kerry will face Derry in next weekend’s delayed All-Ireland minor football final after seeing off Roscommon in this afternoon’s semi-final.

Connacht champions Roscommon simply had no answer to the pace and precision of a Kerry attack that contributed all bar 0-5 of their team’s 3-21 total.

To the fore in the Kerry front six were the hugely talented Keith Evans, Cian McMahon, and Darragh O’Sullivan, this electric trio amassing 3-14 between them.

It was Kerry’s third goal, supplied by McMahon on 53 minutes, that stopped dead in its tracks any notion of a late Roscommon revival after a burst of 1-2 without reply - the goal coming from the excellent Conor Hand - had brought the westerners back within five of their opponents, 2-17 to 2-12.

Kerry’s response was to outscore Roscommon by 1-4 to 0-1 across the closing 12 minutes to come home 11-point winners.

It was the Kingdom who led 2-10 to 1-7 at the end of a most enjoyable and open first-half of football. Behind by the minimum - 1-2 to 0-6 - at the first water break, Kerry powered in front when outscoring their opponents by 2-8 to 1-1 in the 13 minutes before half-time.

A Keith Evans point tied matters at 1-3 to 0-6 before the Kingdom pounced for goal number two, a green flag arising from a short kick-out gone wrong.

Roscommon's Michael Sugrue tackles Kerry's Oisín Maunsell. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Cian McMahon intercepted the Roscommon restart following Evans’ levelling score, quickly offloading to Darragh O’Sullivan who crashed the ball past ‘keeper David Farrell.

Roscommon, to their credit, replied in the ensuing passage of play with a goal of their own, Ryan Conlon the finisher after fine work in the build up by Darren Gately.

From there to the break, though, Kerry kicked seven points to Roscommon’s one. The latter operated with 14 men for much of this period after Roscommon’s Aaron Shannon was black carded for his efforts in attempting to prevent Kerry’s second goal on 18 minutes.

On target during Kerry’s run of seven points without reply was the aforementioned McMahon (0-2 one free), Paudie O’Leary, William Shine, Darragh O’Sullivan (free), and a brace from the provider of their opening goal Keith Evans.

Eoin Colleran’s 31st minute point was Roscommon’s first in 12 minutes. It narrowed the gap to six turning around for the second period.

A further Roscommon white flag upon the restart via Conor Hand reduced the deficit to five, but that was as close as the Connacht champions came of their opponents.

Evans, McMahon, Shine, and O'Sullivan all swelled their personal tallies early in the second period as Kerry's lead grew to 10 - 2-17 to 1-10 - by the second water break.

Today's semi-final win means a sixth All-Ireland MFC final appearance in seven seasons for the county.

Scorers for Kerry: C McMahon (0-2 frees), K Evans (1-5 each); D O’Sullivan (1-4, 0-1 free); W Shine, J Kissane (0-2 each); P O’Leary, M O’Connell, M Manning (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roscommon: C Hand (1-4, 0-1 free); E Colleran (0-6, 0-4 frees); R Conlon (1-0); D Gately (0-2, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark); C Neary (0-1).

Kerry: S Broderick (John Mitchels); C O’Donoghue (St Mary’s Cahersiveen), J Nagle (Austin Stacks), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin); O Maunsell (Na Gaeil), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), K O’Sullivan (Glenflesk); P O’Leary (Kilcummin), C Ó Connaill (Castlegregory); T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), W Shine (Killarney Legion), K Evans (Keel); C McMahon (Dr Crokes), C Foley (Kilcummin), D O’Sullivan (Churchill).

Subs: J Kissane (Austin Stacks) for Foley (40); D Fleming (Legion) for O’Sullivan (44); M O’Connell (Castlegregory) for Shine (46); R Burns (Sneem) for O’Sullivan (54); M Manning (Lios Póil) for Evans (55).

Roscommon: D Farrell (Castlerea St Kevin’s); L Walsh (Pádraig Pearses), C Keogh (Pádraig Pearses), M Sugrue (St Brigid’s); C Neary (Strokestown), A McManus (Clann na nGael), E Ward (St Ciaran’s); O Cregg (Boyle), J Greene (Éire Óg); S Walsh (Oran), R Conlon (Roscommon Gaels), C Hand (St Brigid’s); Aaron Shannon (Roscommon Gaels), E Colleran (Pádraig Pearses), D Gately (St Ciaran’s).

Subs: T Lennon (Clann na nGael) for Shannon (28 mins); D Kenny (Pádraig Pearses) for Cregg, I Harney (Clann na nGael) for Conlon (both HT); M Watson (St Dominic’s) for Greene (39); S McGinley (Strokestown) for McManus (47).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).