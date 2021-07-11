Unconvincing, but Cork do enough to progress

Let’s begin by stating the blindingly obvious: What did on Saturday won’t do on July 25 in Killarney.

Cork’s Munster semi-final job was to secure safe passage to the provincial decider and while that they did with a bit to spare, the performance which took the county into a fifth consecutive Munster final wasn’t massively convincing or, indeed, impressive.

Yes, Cork produced a strong final quarter — the winners kicked five without reply between the 62nd and 73rd minute — to cruise home eight in front, but it was their display during the hour previous that draws the conclusion of significant improvement being required if Ronan McCarthy’s charges are to live with Kerry on Sunday week in Fitzgerald Stadium.

While Cork led from the second minute onward, there was an inability on the part of the visitors to ever stamp their authority on this contest, save for the closing stretch.

The final product to Cork’s attacking play was way below par throughout a first-half where they failed to score between the 18th and 34th minute. Entering first-half stoppages, Cork had only three scores — 1-2 — on the board.

Crucial to this victory were the three injury-time points provided by corner-back Sean Powter and half-back Mattie Taylor to send Cork back down the tunnel five in front (1-6 to 0-4) and, in the process, make notably more difficult any attempted second-half comeback from Limerick.

But what does it say about Cork’s forward threat that it required a pair of defenders to put this modicum of daylight between the sides.

Staying with this point; that Cork’s lead never shrunk below four points throughout the second-half had more to do with Limerick wastefulness than any great fluency or potency to Cork’s play at the other end.

As mentioned elsewhere, four of Cork’s starting six forwards failed to get among the scorers here. The two that did — the impressive John O’Rourke (1-3) and hardworking Brian Hurley (0-6, 0-4 frees) — will need buckets more assistance on the scoring front on Sunday week.

“It was a workmanlike performance,” said Ronan McCarthy.

“We kept Limerick at arm’s length for most of the game and I didn’t think we were in trouble at any stage. All in all, job done and really looking forward to two weeks. With players coming back next week, it is only stronger we’ll get.”

John O’Rourke, who opened Cork’s account with a well-worked second minute goal involving Daniel O’Mahony, Luke Connolly, and Ruairi Deane, was again the first man in red to find the target at the beginning of the second-half. His first point of the afternoon shoved Cork six clear.

Limerick thrice reduced the deficit to four thereafter, but a series of squandered opportunities and a Danny Neville missed goal opportunity meant the Treaty never sowed meaningful doubt into Cork minds after a closely fought opening half.

Well organised defensively and purposeful on the counter, Limerick, who lost goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan to an early injury, were time and again let down by their final product. Hugh Bourke’s missed free and Aaron O’Sullivan’s ‘45 which dropped short just before the hour mark were successive chances let slip to cut Cork’s lead to two.

These back-to-back misses sapped the last morsels of life from the Limerick cause. Cork, sensing as much, powered home thanks to points from O’Rourke, sub Cian Kiely, Hurley (0-2, 0-1 free), and centre-back Sean Meehan.

Limerick manager Billy Lee was correct to say the final scoreline wasn’t a fair reflection of the 70 minutes.

“People will say we were in the game, but we lost by eight. You get punished very fast. We certainly had a couple of opportunities [in the third quarter] that might have closed the gap and given us a bit more momentum, but it wasn’t to be.”

Reflecting on where Limerick need to mine further improvement to achieve continued progress, Lee stated: “The work being done behind the scenes is really important so that when lads come into the set-up, they are pretty much ready to fight for a position. I don’t make any apologies for saying this, lads we are bringing in are just not physically ready for the intensity of that.

“Some of our lads out there are playing inter-county football for six, seven, and eight years. They, at times, were struggling with the intensity Cork were bringing. Ability gets you on the dancefloor, strength and conditioning and mental capacity allows you dance. We can’t lose sight of that in Limerick.”