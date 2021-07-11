Ronan McCarthy not worried by Cork's lack of attacking firepower

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy wasn’t getting “too bogged down” in the stats showing his team had just three points on the board by the 33rd minute and only one forward on the mark from play across the opening 67 minutes.

Cork finished the first half of this Munster semi-final with their midfield and defence (0-4) having kicked more from play than the starting six forwards (1-0).

The provider of this green flag, John O’Rourke, was the sole Cork forward to find the target from play until Brian Hurley curled over a point three minutes from the end of the regulation 70. The remaining four starting Cork forwards did not write their names onto the scoresheet at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

“I don't get too bogged down in that,” replied Ronan McCarthy when these stats were presented to him afterward.

“You go back to the Westmeath match where we scored 22 points and nearly everybody in the team scored. Is that better than today? No.

“We still put up 17 scores and, if we were a bit more clinical and ruthless, we could have put up more. We could have finished the game with 20 scores, maybe 21. We did the job and we are in the final.”

The Cork manager did concede that his team “didn’t punch enough holes” in the opposition defence during a first-half where scores were at a premium.

“Limerick lined up across the 45 and 65-metre lines, they had bodies there. We needed more runners to punch holes in them and put balls over the top, and we didn't do it. To be fair, they were well set-up. Their sweeper met everything coming through. In that scenario, you have to be patient and at the end of the game we put up 1-16, which is a decent score.”

Further back the field, McCarthy declared himself pleased with a defensive effort that limited Limerick to one score from play in the opening half and only one score beyond the 55th minute.

“It was better, but based on the Westmeath match, it wouldn't be hard to be better. Since the League finished, we have put an emphasis on being a bit more compact, which I think we've done, but what you don't want then is to do that to the detriment of your attacking play. Pleasing to put up 1-16 and be reasonably solid at the back.”

GAME IN 60 SECONDS

IT MATTERED: In the first-half, it was the three unanswered injury-time points kicked by Cork defenders Sean Powter and Mattie Taylor to hand the visitors a five-point cushion turning around for the second period. In the second-half, it was the Hugh Bourke free kicked wide and subsequent Aaron O’Sullivan ‘45 dropped short just before the hour mark at a time when Limerick trailed by four. Had the gap been reduced to three here, or even two, it would have made for a much tighter conclusion. As it was, Cork sped off into the distance.

CAN'T IGNORE: Cork managing three points during the opening 33 minutes and only one Cork forward scoring from play up until the 67th minute. Neither will do in Killarney.

GOOD DAY: A busy championship debut for corner-forward Daniel Dineen. “Daniel played really well in the first-half. He attacks the ball and drives the team forward. For a guy so young, that is how we want to play - on the front foot," said Ronan McCarthy.

BAD DAY: Limerick went from the 26th second of the first-half to the third minute of the second-half without kicking a score from play. Such infrequent finding of the target was never going to be sufficient to spring an upset.

BEST ON SHOW: Despite a shaky start where Hugh Bourke won a couple of early balls ahead of him, Sean Powter was one of Cork’s most impressive performers during the 41 minutes he was on the field. Can’t go without mentioning John O’Rourke who finished with 1-3 from play beside his name.

SIDELINE SMARTS: Cork's Cian Kiely impressed upon his introduction, giving management food for thought ahead of their Munster final selection. Mark Collins continues to be used off the bench and was held until the 60th minute of action before being sprung.

PHYSIO ROOM: Ronan McCarthy said it was a dead leg that dictated Sean Powter’s withdrawal on 41 minutes, while a tight hamstring was the reason for whipping off Daniel O’Mahony 10 minutes later. “One positive is we got guys out before they did real damage that would mean they were out for the next day,” the manager remarked.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Neither side was too enamoured with the decision-making of Brendan Cawley.

WHERE NEXT: Cork go in search of a first Munster final victory in Killarney since 1995 on Sunday, July 25. Limerick’s 2021 season is over.