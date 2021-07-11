Cheddar Plunket blasts Laois' critics but acknowledges 'dramatic improvements' needed

Defeat means Antrim are relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup despite a terrific league campaign that included a win over Clare
Laois manager Seamus Plunkett with Gerard Walsh of Antrim after the game. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 13:00
Paul Keane, Parnell Park

Laois 2-27 Antrim 2-21

Seamas 'Cheddar' Plunkett blasted critics of Laois after navigating 'the biggest injury crisis' of his management career to retain their Liam MacCarthy Cup status.

A difficult season for Laois that yielded six consecutive defeats suddenly sprung into life with a huge Parnell Park, placing them in this morning's qualifier draw and, perhaps more significantly, keeping them in the top tier.

Antrim, in turn, are relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup despite a terrific league campaign that included a win over Clare and which ended with a defeat of Laois four weeks ago.

Paddy Purcell's 2-2 haul was decisive on Saturday though Laois had to fight all the way as Antrim reduced an 11-point deficit after 41 minutes to just two at the second water break.

Laois ultimately outscored Antrim by 1-6 to 0-5 in the final quarter to win with some to spare and Plunkett took aim at critics afterwards.

"I was surprised by some of the commentary," said Plunkett, in charge for a second spell. "We were playing Division 1 teams, All-Ireland winning teams, that's who you're playing and Laois were playing at one stage with 11 of our top 20 players missing, probably 11 starters.

"You saw what happened to Waterford when they were missing (Conor) Prunty and (Jamie) Barron - you simply can't do it at this level.

"Laois, Westmeath, Carlow, all of us are in this boat together, we've got to make really dramatic improvements to beat some of these teams because let's look at the facts, let's look at our record, we haven't beaten a top team in I don't know how many years, with the exception of Dublin three years ago in the Championship.

"We haven't beaten them and yet people are saying, 'Oh, this is their third defeat, fourth defeat, fifth defeat'. People need to wise up about the gap that Laois hurling needs to bridge, at minor level, at U-20 level, at any level, to be competitive against the top teams."

Laois' injury jinx struck again with wing-back Stephen 'Picky' Maher ruled out before the game though they still turned in their best display of the season.

Their intensity levels were through the roof and Purcell's first goal, after a turnover on Ciaran Johnston, underlined their manic work rate.

That strike helped Laois to lead 1-17 to 0-10 at half-time though Antrim rallied in the third quarter, sub Eoin O'Neill netting twice.

But Neil McManus couldn't convert a 46th minute penalty and Laois survived despite being down to 13 players for a period; Ross King red carded after his second booking in the 49th minute and Sean Downey sin-binned in the 45th minute.

"You can't make the basic errors we made," said Antrim manager and former Tipperary goalkeeper Darren Gleeson. "There's no point in sugar coating it, there were three or four horrendous errors made. That's where games are won and lost."

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully (0-10, 7 frees, 2 sidelines); P Purcell (2-2); P Delaney, W Dunphy, J Kelly (0-3 each); R King (0-2); C Collier, C McEvoy, FC Fennell, C Dwyer (0-1 each).

Scorers for Antrim: C Clarke (0-8, 7 frees, 1 65); E O'Neill (2-0); N McManus (0-4); K Molloy (0-3); J McNaughton (1 free), C Cunning (0-2 each); Conor Johnston, S Elliott (0-1 each).

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Hartnett, S Downey, L Cleere; P Delaney, C McEvoy, R Mullaney; FC Fennell, J Kelly; P Purcell, W Dunphy, C Collier; C Dwyer, PJ Scully, R King.

Subs: J Ryan for Mullaney (53); E Lyons for Collier (58); J Keyes for Purcell (65); A Dunphy for W Dunphy (72); C Comerford for Dwyer (75).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D McMullan, S Rooney, G Walsh; E Campbell, P Burke, A O'Brien; K Molloy, Ciaran Johnston; N McManus, M Bradley, J McNaughton; Conor Johnston, C Cunning, C Clarke.

Subs: A Crawford for McMullan (18); J Maskey for Campbell & E O'Neill for Bradley (h/t); S Elliott for Conor Johnston (59); M Donnelly for O'Brien (71).

Ref: S Cleere (Kilkenny).

