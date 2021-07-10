Peter Keane: 'Worry is like a rocking chair - it keeps you busy but gets you nowhere'

Kerry manager Peter Keane insisted Cork’s victory over Limerick only concerned him after his team also qualified for the Munster SFC final.

Kerry will be looking to make amends in Killarney on July 25 for last year’s semi-final defeat in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Following this evening’s win over Tipperary in Thurles, Keane was asked if he expected Cork to win through to the decider.

“I’ve no opinion on it, I’ve no interest in it. Our game was here, this is what it is and then you deal with Cork. There is no point in worrying about something I could do nothing about.

“You know those little calendar things that would be up on the office desk, I remember reading one of them many, many years ago: ‘worry is like a rocking chair - it keeps you busy but gets you nowhere’. You could be worrying about Limerick or worrying about Cork and it’s totally irrelevant. We could have been beaten here tonight and sure what am I worrying about? There’s no point in worrying about it.”

Keane was pleased with his team’s performance, keeping Tipperary to 1-8 and their forward to one point from play.

Kerry's Paudie Clifford in action during the win. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

“Ah sure you have to be happy with the performance because you’re going forward there are things that you’d want to be tidying up as you go along. What did we get? We got 20 scores, 1-19. We conceded 1-8, nine scores.”

Keane agreed Kerry had to be patient against a defensive Tipperary: “You’ve no choice if there’s bodies everywhere. If there’s a wall up there you just can’t get a bazooka and blow it in, you’ve just got to be patient and work your way towards it.” After a number of tragedies in the county this past week, Keane hoped the team’s victory provided some comfort to Kerry people.

“No question about it, it’s been a tough week in Kerry. We were leaving the field on Tuesday night when we heard about Jimmy O’Connor, the fatal accident off the motorbike at Listry Bridge. Then you Vincent Harty, who was a great Kerry supporter, a former Kerryman of the Year in London and he was laid to rest yesterday.

“The funeral of Thomas Healy this morning who died in the tragic accident on Wednesday night, that’s very difficult. A young 14-year-old playing with his club Beaufort, to die so tragically.

“I would hope that we would have brought some bit of entertainment tonight and some bit of joy to people who were able to watch on television or listen on radio or even the people that were here. Because at the end of the day, it’s all about community, it’s all about people coming together. That is ultimately what the GAA is about, looking out for each other.”