Kerry too hot to handle as Munster champions Tipp dumped out of Championship

Kerry 1-19 Tipperary 1-8

Fitzgerald Stadium will host its first Kerry-Cork Munster final in four years on July 25 as Peter Keane’s side eased past defending champions Tipperary in Thurles this evening.

As Kerry brought their aggregate winning total in their last three games to 44 points, Seán Ó’Shea was to the fore with eight points in an affair which petered out in the final quarter where only six points were scored.

Leading 1-11 to 1-3 at half-time, Kerry had been comfortable long before Michael Quinlivan was shown a straight red card for reacting in striking Gavin Crowley in the 50th minute. Tipperary went down to 13 players three minutes later as Jason Lonergan was sin-binned for a foul in the build-up to a O’Shea goal chance blocked down by Brian Fox. However, the teams each scored just one point in that period.

Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford is beaten by a shot from David Clifford for Kerry's goal. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Initially using two sweepers, Fox and Pádraic Looram, Tipperary set up against the wind not to be overrun by Kerry. It took them until the 10th minute to raise a white flag but up to David Clifford’s 15th minute goal they had been successful in containing the visitors.

After a driving Gavin White run where referee Niall Cullen played a good advantage, Clifford’s finish was clinical. Paul Geaney and Seán O’Shea (free) added points before the break to give Kerry a six-point cushion, 1-4 to 0-1.

Pushing up with his supposed marker Looram, Tom O’Sullivan was operating in Tipperary’s half of the field and helped himself to a couple of scores one after the other to push Kerry seven up in the 25th minute.

Tipperary struck back with a Conor Sweeney penalty goal in the 28th minute after Jack Kennedy dropped his shoulder and ran for goal only for White to stop him illegitimately with a push in the back.

Michael Quinlivan of Tipperary is shown the red card by referee Niall Cullen. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

That goal, though, only spurred on Kerry who finished out the half with four unanswered points, three of them from O’Shea and Diarmuid O’Connor capping off the period with a looping effort.

Scorers for Tipperary: C. Sweeney (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees), J. Kennedy (0-3, 2 frees); K. Fahey (0-1).

Scorers for Kerry: S. O’Shea (0-8, 5 frees, 1 45); D. Clifford (1-2, 0-1 free); K. Spillane (0-3); T. O’Sullivan (0-2); P. Geaney, D. O’Connor, P. Clifford, D. Moran (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: E. Comerford; C. O’Shaughnessy, J. Feehan, S. O’Connell; B. Maher, K. Fahey, R. Kiely; J. Kennedy, Conal Kennedy; B. Fox, P. Looram, C. Bowe; E. Moloney, C. Sweeney (c), M. Quinlivan.

Subs for Tipperary: J. Lonergan for E. Moloney (19); P. Feehan for P. Looram (h-t); S. O’Brien for C. Bowe (52); S. Foley for C. O’Shaughnessy (61); J. Harney for R. Kiely (temp 61-65); Colman Kennedy for Conal Kennedy (69).

Sent off: M. Quinlivan (straight, 50).

Black card: J. Lonergan (53-64).

KERRY: S. Ryan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; M. Breen, G. Crowley, G. White; D. Moran, D. O’Connor; M. Burns, S. O’Shea, P. Clifford; D. Clifford (c), P. Geaney, S. O’Brien.

Subs for Kerry: P. Murphy for M. Breen (42); T. Walsh for P. Geaney, K. Spillane for M. Burns (both 46); J. Barry for D. Clifford (54); T. Morley for G. Crowley (62).

Black card: T. Morley (70+2).

Referee: N. Cullen (Fermanagh).