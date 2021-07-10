Dan Higgins and Matthew Downey in inspired form as Derry reach minor final

Dan Higgins got the Ulster side's goal in the second half as the sides were locked at 0-4 apiece at the break.
Dan Higgins of Derry in action against Sean Emmanuel of Meath during the 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship semi-final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 20:05

Matthew Downey kicked 0-8 as Derry booked a place in the 2020 All-Ireland MFC final, overcoming the challenge of Meath 1-14 to 1-7 in Newry.

Eoghan Frayne put Meath in the ascendency however, scoring the rebound after his initial penalty was saved by Kian McGonigle.

However, Derry fought back and Higgins' goal put the Oak Leaf County 1-10 to 1-5 ahead and they didn't lose grip of this game as they booked and All-Ireland final date with either Kerry or Galway.

Scorers for Derry: M Downey (0-8, 5fs); D Higgins (1-0); M Doherty (0-2); J McDermott, C Shiels, C Diamond, L Murray (0-1 each).

Scorers for Meath: E Frayne (1-1); A McDonnell (0-2); R Kinsella, S Emmanuel, J McDonagh, L Stafford 0-1 each.

DERRY: K McGonigle; A McGonigle, P McGurk, C Shiels; M Doherty; E McEvoy, L Brady; D Higgins, P O'Kane; D Gilmore, M Downey, J McDermott; C Diamond, L Murray, N O'Donnell.

Subs: C Downey for McDermott (39); R McEldowney for Diamond (57); J Moore for O'Donnell (61).

MEATH: B Hogan; B Moran, L Kelly, B Donnelly; A McDonnell, O Kelly, C Caulfield; S Emmanuel, C Gray; M Coffey, R Kinsella, L Stafford; A Bowden, E Frayne, J McDonagh.

Subs: A Murphy for Gray (10); S O'Donoghue for Kelly (36), G Ehichoya for Kinsella (49), J Kinlough for Stafford (57), D Commons for McDonagh (57).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo).

