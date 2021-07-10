Liam Collins goal earns Galway historic minor hurling success

Galway 1-17 Kilkenny 1-14

Galway became the first team in history to win the All-Ireland minor hurling title for four seasons in succession when they edged out Kilkenny in a thrilling finish at MW Hire O’Moore Park to capture the delayed 2020 decider.

Liam Collins was the hero for Galway when he pounced for the winning goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time just when it seemed extra-time was inevitable after Kilkenny had come storming back to hit the front for the first time four minutes from the end.

Kilkenny failed to score in the opening quarter as Galway used the wind well to race into a 0-7 to 0-0 lead with Collins leading the way with five points, two of them from play, two frees and a ’65 as the champions took the game to Kilkenny.

Kilkenny's Harry Shine tackled by Liam Leen, Shane Morgan and Patrick Burke of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Colm Molloy also landed two good points from play and Galway could have been out of sight had they made the most of a couple of goal chances.

Billy Drennan finally got Kilkenny off the mark after 16 minutes with a free and he added another Collins had pointed his second ’65.

Drennan, with a ’65, and Ruben Davitt exchanged points before Denis Walsh and Killian Doyle gave the Cats hope with a couple of quick points.

Midfielder Liam Leen extended Galway’s lead but Drennan cut the gap to 0-10 to 0-6 at the break with a point from play after moving into full-forward.

Gavin Lee pointed for Galway shortly after the restart but Kilkenny took over and hit the next three points, with wing-back Joe Fitzpatrick hitting two of them either side of a point Harry Shine.

Galway midfielder Kieran Hanrahan hit back with a point from the left wing but two more pointed frees from Drennan cut the gap to 0-12 to 0-11 after 39 minutes.

Diarmuid Davoren and Greg Thomas pushed Galway three clear in the final quarter but then Drennan drew Kilkenny level after 53 minutes when he blasted home a penalty after sub Killian Carey was fouled.

Cathal Beirne edged Kilkenny in front for the first time with a superb point from the left wing but Molloy cancelled with an equally fine point at the other end.

Kilkenny's Joe Fitzpatrick and Colm Molloy of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Walsh restored Killenny’s lead as the game slipped into four minutes of injury-time and extra-time seemed likely when Gavin Lee levelled after a run by Davoren.

Then the impressive Liam Leen broke away, sub Darren Shaughnessy bore down on goal and his pass inside was flicked to the net by Collins to secure their 14th All-Ireland minor title.

GALWAY: D Walsh; S Morgan, A Nolan, M Walsh; S O’Hanlon, T Killeen, P Burke; L Leen (0-1), K Hanrahan (0-1); G Lee (0-2), R Davitt (0-1), R Killilea; L Collins (1-7, 0-3f, 0-2 ’65), G Thomas (0-1), C Molloy (0-3).

Subs: D Davoren (0-1) for Killilea (41), D Shaughnessy for Davitt (54), T Leen for Walsh (58), C Slattery for Collins (64).

KILKENNY: B Minogue; Z Bay Hammond, N Rowe, M Donnelly; J Fitzpatrick (0-2), G Dunne, C Beirne (0-1); K Doyle (0-1), B Reid; B Drennan (1-6, 1-0 pen, 0-4f, 0-1 ’65), T Clifford, D Walsh (0-2); H Shine (0-1), T Dunne (0-1), E O'Brien.

Sub: K Carey for O’Brien (50).

Ref: S Stack (Dublin).