Laois hurlers book spot in qualifier draw - but who can they face next weekend?

Laois’ victory over Antrim in the preliminary round of the hurling qualifiers at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon means we now know all the identity of every team in Monday’s hurling qualifier draw.

Two goals from Paddy Purcell and a 10-point effort from PJ Scully ensured Cheddar Plunkett’s men avoided the dreaded drop down to the Joe McDonagh Cup - and subjected the Saffrons to second-tier hurling despite a promising Division 1 National League campaign.