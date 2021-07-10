Laois hurlers book spot in qualifier draw - but who can they face next weekend?

The win over Antrim means Laois, as well as cementing their place in the Leinster SHC in 2022, also enter Monday’s draw for the first round proper of the qualifiers.
Laois’ Charles Dwyer celebrates the opening goal of the win over Antrim. Picutre: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 18:14

Laois’ victory over Antrim in the preliminary round of the hurling qualifiers at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon means we now know all the identity of every team in Monday’s hurling qualifier draw.

Two goals from Paddy Purcell and a 10-point effort from PJ Scully ensured Cheddar Plunkett’s men avoided the dreaded drop down to the Joe McDonagh Cup - and subjected the Saffrons to second-tier hurling despite a promising Division 1 National League campaign.

They go into the hat alongside the beaten teams in the Leinster semi-finals (Galway and Wexford) as well as the teams who failed to make the Munster final (Cork, Waterford and Clare).

Of the six teams involved, four will play in round one with two getting a bye to round two.

The Midlanders will definitely play next weekend as will one other Leinster team. From Munster, Waterford will also play in round one as a provincial quarter-final loser.

Either Cork or Clare will get a bye to round two - meaning they will be potentially one win away from an All-Ireland quarter-final.

In both first round ties, a Munster team will face a Leinster so Cheddar Plunkett's men will need to overcome the Rebels, the Banner or the Deise to stay alive in Championship 2021.

