Underwhelming Cork overcome challenge of Limerick to reach Munster SFC final

Cork 1-16 Limerick 0-11

Cork will contest the Munster SFC final on July 25 after coming through this semi-final examination, albeit in underwhelming and less than impressive fashion.

Beyond their strong finish and safe passage to the provincial decider on Sunday fortnight, there wasn’t a whole pile in this opening championship display for the Cork management to get excited about.

Of the starting six forwards, four failed to write their name onto the scoresheet. John O’Rourke, who finished with 1-3 beside his name, was the sole Cork forward to find the target from open play until Brian Hurley curled over a right-footed effort on 67 minutes.

There was a 16-minute period without any score during the first-half and were it not for Limerick wastefulness in the second period, Cork’s lead of four points with a quarter of an hour remaining would - and probably should - have been smaller.

But as the Treaty continued to squander opportunities, sapping life from their challenge in the process, Cork finished much the stronger.

The visitors' eight-point winning margin was largely born out of the five unanswered points Cork kicked between the 62nd and 73rd minute, centre-back Sean Meehan and sub Kevin O’Driscoll among those on the mark during this spell.

Limerick manager Billy Lee fist bumps Cork manager Ronan McCarthy before the game. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The period between half-time and the second water break had been a much tougher one for Ronan McCarthy’s charges.

Two Brian Hurley frees and one apiece from O’Rourke and sub Cian Kiely meant Limerick never got closer than four points here, but it wasn’t for the want of possession or chances as Limerick peppered Micheál Martin’s posts with shots. The standout miss was a Danny Neville goal opportunity flashed across the goal and wide.

As noted above, Cork's final quarter was easily their most impressive of the game, the winners putting clear daylight between them and their opponents.

Three points in first-half injury-time from a pair of Cork defenders saw the visitors lead by five - 1-6 to 0-4 - at the interval.

A deficit of two points to chase in the second period, as was the case heading into the five minutes of injury-time allotted by referee Brendan Cawley, would have been fairly satisfactory from a Limerick perspective, but their task had a steeper look about it following a pair of points from corner-back Sean Powter and a left-footed Mattie Taylor effort.

This Cork scoring spurt stood in stark contrast to a desperately poor first-half where both teams had great difficulty in locating the target.

Limerick were first on the board after just 26 seconds through half-back Gordon Brown. It was to prove, however, their one and only score from play in the entire first-half. The remainder of their first-half account was made up of Hugh Bourke frees.

Billy Lee’s side counter-attacked well, but, and in keeping with the theme of the opening 35-plus minutes, their final product was sorely lacking. The hosts tallied five first-half wides, the majority of which were scorable efforts.

On the Cork side, John O’Rourke was first on the mark for the visitors with a third minute goal. The scrambled effort came at the end of a flowing move that began with a fine piece of defending from Daniel O’Mahony. There followed a lengthy Luke Connolly run, he offloaded to Ruairi Deane, who in turn fed O’Rourke.

The injury sustained by Limerick ‘keeper Donal Ó Sullivan when attempting to repel O’Rourke’s shot forced the Treaty number one to depart this Munster semi-final contest.

Ruairi Deane of Cork in action against Iain Corbett of Limerick. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

O’Rourke’s green flag was the sole score from play registered by a Cork forward during the first-half as they too fared poorly in the final third.

A Brian Hurley free and Ian Maguire point from play had Cork 1-2 to 0-3 in front at the water break, with this game failing to produce a score at either end between the 18th and 33rd minute.

Limerick’s Hugh Bourke converted his third free to end this scoreless spell and leave the minimum between the sides (1-2 to 0-4). From there on, though, it was the hosts who found scores much harder to come by and so their 2021 season draws to a close.

Scorers for Cork: J O’Rourke (1-3); B Hurley (0-6, 0-4 frees); S Powter (0-2); S Meehan, M Taylor, I Maguire, C Kiely, K O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: H Bourke (0-5, 0-5 frees); I Corbett, D Neville (0-2 each); A O’Sullivan (0-1 ‘45), G Brown (0-1 each).

CORK: M Martin; S Powter, D O’Mahony, K Flahive; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; B Hartnett, R Deane, J O’Rourke; L Connolly, B Hurley, D Dineen.

Subs: C Kiely for Powter (41 mins); K O’Driscoll for Walsh (46); B Murphy for O’Mahony (51, inj); M Collins for Connolly (60); M Hurley for O’Rourke (65).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; R Childs, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; A Enright, D Neville, C Sheehan; R Burke, C Fahy, H Bourke.

Subs: A O’Sullivan for D O’Sullivan (six mins, inj); B Donovan for Burke (HT); J Naughton for Enright, K Ryan for Sheehan (both 44); P Maher for T Childs (55); J Ryan for Fahy (60).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).