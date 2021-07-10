GAA Talking Points: Murphy's Kerry omission, Michael's hamstring, Cork need a statement, Hurling refs and U20 title springboard

The managerial conundrum when your captain misses a match for a wedding

WORD around the campfire in Kerry is that squad morale is as high as it has been for some time. Maurice Fitzgerald has added a pinch of stardust to the coaching, training form is good and the fight for game time is as keen as its been for quite a while.

As Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley know only too well.

Kingdom captain Murphy is again on the bench for today’s Munster SFC semi-final against Tipperary, ditto Morley. Murphy, from Rathmore, found himself in a very difficult spot the day that Kerry ransacked Tyrone for six goals in a dead rubber of an Allianz League game in Killarney last month. His brother was getting married up the country and Paul interrogated every conceivable possibility to be in two places at once - or as near as makes no difference - even to the point of missing either the church or part of the reception to spin back to Killarney for the match.

Ultimately, the captain had to tell his manager he wouldn’t be available. Mike Breen of Beaufort got the start, did well, and has kept his place since. Murphy was an unused sub against Clare.

Proper order by Kerry management or a tad harsh?

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Murphy isn’t being picked purely on the basis of form - since his red card in Roscommon, Morley has also failed to regain his starting spot, with Jason Foley bedding in at full back.

Nevertheless, some raised eyebrows when it emerged there’s no start again for Murphy against Tipperary tonight. Did Peter Keane and his management not make their point against Clare? Is it down purely to form and keeping the jersey? Or, does management have a good thing going and wanted to ensure everyone in the squad is treated with an even hand?

It’s an intriguing conundrum for management of players generally (this is a regular issue for club and county); If the captain of Kerry says he can’t make it, does management accept the truism that family supersedes everything else (every Kerry football), or does it draw a hard line in the sand and put an exclamation point on the bottom line of no exceptions - family wedding or not?

It’s a tricky one with no handy answer - whatever side of the debate you’re on.

Tony Leen





Cork’s awkward trip to Limerick

HAS a feel of Thurles 2018 about it, doesn’t it? That evening, the Cork footballers travelled to Semple Stadium for a Munster Championship clash with Liam Kearns’ side. A Tipp win would have been a surprise to no-one. Cork felt vulnerable, just as there feels a little vulnerability about them this Saturday afternoon. The bookies don’t seem to think so - Limerick are available at 7/1 on some sites, but Cork have no Killian O’Hanlon, or Cathail O’Mahony, or Maurice Shanley or Colm O’Callaghan or Liam O’Donovan for that matter. And Billy Lee’s Limerick have been uprooting some trees of late.

CORK CONNOLLY I: Luke scored ten points for the Rebels in the Munster SFC in Thurles three years ago.

But in 2018, Cork made a statement, Luke Connolly grabbed ten points and the visitors stamped Tipp into the ground by eleven points. In Saturday’s Irish Examiner, Patrick Kelly writes that the Cork defence needs to make a statement today.

Make that the whole team. And management.

Tony Leen

Michael Murphy’s hamstring, and the way it might look on a Sunday afternoon.

TODAY marks seven full weeks since he did ‘something’ to his hamstring in the league draw with Monaghan. A few days after that, Declan Bonner confirmed that his captain would sit out the rest of the league campaign but would return for the Ulster Championship.

“It’s not too serious and Michael will be back for the Down game,” Bonner said. "He’s following the rehab guidelines under Cathal Ellis (physiotherapist). We hope that he’ll be available sooner rather than later - and he’ll be ready for the Down game.” Team managements have targeted information on injuries as a weapon in itself. The truth is that the extent of Murphy’s injury would not be made public – and the ethics around that is a grey area in an amateur game – but speaking as a veteran of a few hamstring injuries, a Grade One strain can take anything from three weeks to three months to clear up.

HAMSTRUNG: Michael Murphy at the Ulster SFC win over Down in Newry, Down. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Murphy was given five weeks before the Down game and was forced to come off before the half hour mark. Being wise after the event, and the fact that Donegal only really pulled away from Down after Murphy left the pitch – it was a catastrophic error of judgement on behalf of Donegal management.

Which brings us to Ballybofey. Will Donegal be led out by their living Chieftain? Who will Rory Gallagher, a man who trained Murphy hundreds of times, choose to mark him.

Chrissy McKaigue? Brendan Rogers? Or try to expose him by using the ultra-athletic Conor Glass in a man-marking role.

Games within games.

Declan Bogue

A weekend of scrutinising hurling’s new rules and referees

WE might as well ask the question here as anywhere else.

What kind of refereeing are we going to see this weekend in hurling? After last Sunday in the Gaelic Ground hurling officials are facing serious scrutiny in how they apply the rules, particularly the rule that dare not speak its name, relating to fouls committed inside the 20-metre line.

It may occur here, or in the U20 or minor finals which also take place this weekend, but at some point a referee is going to have to make a call when some attacker is bearing down on goal . . . or will he trust to his own instinct instead?

Much of the praise directed towards Fergal Horgan for his handling of last Saturday’s Wexford-Kilkenny game centred on his ability to allow the game to flow, and perhaps referees this weekend will be encouraged to do likewise. In which case expect plenty of complaints about not enough enforcement of the rules . ..

Michael Moynihan.

All finals are big, but Cork v Dublin has a lot riding on it...

THE All-Ireland U20 hurling final from 2020. Cork v Dublin. Here’s one with a lot riding on it, the novelty of the pairing masking a game with plenty of backstory looming in the background.

If Dublin win this game are they inching ever-closer to senior success? The incremental improvements keep coming for the capital with the small ball and - whisper it - if their all-conquering football side is beginning to break up, does that mean more promising dual players may opt for hurling? This game has the potential to be a watershed for Dublin hurling.

If Cork win it will be a first U20/U21 title for the county in almost quarter of a century, and if there is a more stunning indictment of the county’s fall from grace it’s hard to imagine.

CORK CONNOLLY II: Blackrock's Alan Connolly will be a key spearpoint for the attack in Saturday's All-Ireland U20 HC final against Dublin.

Between 1964 and 1998 Cork won 11 titles in this grade, but this is just the third All-Ireland final the county has appeared in since then, having failed to make the decider for twenty years. All of which underscores how badly Cork - twenty years without a minor title, sixteen with a senior title - could do with this one.

Whichever team wins this title, their senior side will take it as a serious boost as well ahead of their next outing. Much to ponder, then.

Michael Moynihan

...And there’s plenty riding on tonight for Tipp footballers too

KERRY and all who sail in her declined to speak to the media ahead of facing the Munster champions on Saturday in Semple Stadium.

Spooked? Hardly. Although Tipperary were worthy victors last year, it was interesting to hear Colin O’Riordan admit on this week’s Irish Examiner podcast that they should have been beaten by Limerick in the semi-final. Now captain Conor Sweeney has no problem with Kerry being spoken about as All-Ireland finalists - he can understand it. And the question really isn’t about how Kerry will win but by how much and how much will be enough not to scar Tipperary so as for 2022 not to be a rebuilding project. If we’re in the Tailteann Cup then we deserve to be there,” said Sweeney. “If we’re in the Sam Maguire then I think we’ll have earned it and deserve to be there. What will be, will be.” Tomorrow is a stepping stone for Kerry; for Tipperary it is so much more.

John Fogarty