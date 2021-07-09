How Ian Maguire kicked on and found his shooting boots

Ian Maguire is the first to admit that his shooting wouldn’t be the strongest card in his deck.

For so long, the Cork midfielder’s natural instinct after one of his trademark carries deep into the opposition half was to offload to the nearest red shirt when time came to pull the trigger.

There were occasions where he went for broke himself, but the final product didn’t too often result in a flag being raised.

Confidence was part of the issue and a mindset that the correct decision was to pass rather than shoot.

The rolling lockdowns of the past 16 months presented an opportunity to devote greater time to his kicking game, an opportunity he took with both hands — or should that read feet.

“I felt I was a certain type of player up to 2017, ’18, very direct,” Maguire begins.

“Then, in 2019, just the way the calendar fell, there was a big layoff between League and Championship that allowed for a lot of individual time. That’s when it started for me, there would have been a lot of kicking done.

“I tried to build on that in 2020, ’21 with individual training or with a couple of lads. This year feels like the first time I’ve seen the rewards from the work I’ve put in.

“The biggest thing, and Ronan McCarthy would have said it to me and even Mark Collins, Brian Hurley, and Frank Cogan, was not to be afraid to take the opportunities because I always believed it was about trying to make the right decision — pass the ball rather than shoot.

“The change of mentality over the last couple of months, I feel I’ve been more aggressive with my decision-making and that’s the risk/reward with it. I’m happy enough with the results so far.”

Maguire’s 2020 midfield partner Killian O’Hanlon is one of four Cork players — along with Aidan Browne, Ciarán Sheehan, and Cathail O’Mahony — to suffer season-ending injuries since the return of collective training in late April. Go back a few months earlier to Tomás Clancy’s retirement which, no more than Sheehan’s last month, was injury-dictated.

Factor in the short-term injuries that pockmarked the county’s Division 2 League campaign and it is fair to conclude that few other counties have been so heavily hit on the injury front in 2021 as Cork.

The Cork captain said the focus has to be on players available rather than lamenting those not.

“I’m always trying to focus on my own corner and you just have this ‘next man up’ mentality. It’s a big thing in sport at the moment, especially with the amount of injuries there have been since lockdown.

“It builds a siege mentality with players, to a certain extent, because when things are going wrong, you say to yourself, ‘Right, we hang in there.’ People are going to start doubting us that we’re losing too many form players, Cathail O’Mahony, for example, but you look at who’s the next man up taking the opportunity — Damien Gore, Mark Collins, or whoever.

“Jamie O’Sullivan told me years ago that the most under-rated skill in GAA is availability and he wasn’t wrong. Ultimately, you need your best team out and, for me, I’ve tried to mind myself unbelievably.

“Speaking for everyone in the dressing room, a lot of fellas do that. Sometimes, it can be luck because there are a lot of lads out there — (Sean) Powter, for example, Liam O’Donovan — they pride themselves in the shape they’re in and they pick up different injuries.”

Turning to Saturday’s opening championship hurdle at LIT Gaelic Grounds, the 2020 All-Star nominee knows there’s a “rumbling sense” the home side might spring an upset.

“We won’t take Limerick lightly. Whatever about 2019, when we put in a good performance in the Munster semi-final, we played them in the 2020 McGrath Cup final and they pretty much blew us off the pitch. We know what to expect.

“There is an element that we are going away from home and this rumbling sense that ‘are Limerick going to cause an upset?’ I am really looking forward to the challenge.”

For whoever comes out on the wrong side of the result, Saturday marks the beginning and end of their 2021 Championship. The 27-year-old added his voice to the chorus of football players and managers who believe a backdoor should have been built into this year’s Championship.

“It’s not that you feel slighted, but when there is a backdoor in hurling, you kinda say to yourself, even with the small number of teams in the hurling championship, why isn’t there a backdoor in football?

“Then there is the other element of it that like Clare and Down, you train for eight weeks, for it to be over straightaway due not to an unfair ranked system but a provincial system that has been there for so long. It is tough.”