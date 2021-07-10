Gaeilge agus hurling: The school powering Dublin’s underage rise

When Dublin take the field tonight in Nowlan Park for the All-Ireland U20 hurling final (TG4, 7pm), one school will take particular pride in its contribution to the capital’s cause.

Last year Coláiste Eoin from the Stillorgan Road won the Leinster senior hurling A title for the first time under the management of Aodán de Paor (Bainisteoir), Cathal Mac Séalaigh and Cathal Pléimeann.

Clare native Pléimeann traces the school’s progress. When he joined the staff in 2012 the teams were very good, he says, “but just kept coming up against the likes of St. Kieran’s and Kilkenny CBS, and we probably fell away a little from the very top.”

Coláiste Eoin fell in with the Dublin South colleges team for a while, but three years ago they re-entered Leinster A-grade competition on their own.

“A lot of the players would have been in underage Dublin squads, so we were getting strong teams.

“In 2019 we lost the Leinster final to St Kieran’s, and the (All-Ireland) quarter-final to Midleton CBS, but a lot of them were in fifth year and had another year — so that was the backbone of the team which won last year’s colleges final.

“And a good few of that team are involved with Dublin this weekend.”

Pléimeann isn’t selling the school short. “A good few” means Iain Ó hEithir, Dara Puirséil, Dónal Mac Duinnsléibhe, Pádhraic Ó Luinneacháin and Brian Mac Síthigh, who featured in the u20 competition for 2020 and who were all in that Coláiste Eoin’s Leinster Colleges winning team last year (though Mac Duinnsléibhe was suspended for the final).

In addition, Eddie Mac Giobúin, Darach Mac Giolla Bríde, Ben Ó hEidhin and Tom Ó hEachtigheirn played with Coláiste Eoin before that and were part of the Dublin matchday panel for the Leinster final win over Galway.

Colaiste Eoin draw from an array of clubs, Pléimeann adds, but the Gaeilge rather than the games is the draw.

“The big feeders for us are the local gaelscoileanna, and there’s one in Ballinteer, so we get a few who play for Ballinteer St John’s, and then there’s another gaelscoil near Cuala, which is why we pull from there — ours is the closest all-Irish secondary, so we’d get a good few from that school.

“Kilmacud Crokes is our local club as such, and when we won the colleges title we couldn’t access our own pitch because it was being fixed up, so we used their pitches.

“And then, traditionally people would have travelled to the school for the Gaeilge, so you’d always have one or two from St Vincent’s or other clubs that aren’t near us at all.

“The fact that it’s a strong hurling school helps, but we wouldn’t be out hunting fellas to come and play for the school.”

For those playing U20 for their counties, that top-level colleges experience is invaluable.

“I think it’s very important, and the school would have really supported hurling over the years — and the Dublin County Board as well, in fairness, they’d have worked on the combined colleges teams and so on — while you’re also relying on the clubs to be accommodating, on parents to be accommodating and supportive, on the players to commit to it.

“The effort by the schools can’t be overlooked, though. People mightn’t realise that for Dublin schools to get good hurling games you’d have to travel to Kilkenny or Wexford for games, it’s a lot harder to get them to travel up to you.

“So that means a lot of time and effort from the school, so the fact that the school places such importance on hurling — and football — is a big help.

“The benefit is that a lot of the players on this Dublin U20 team are lads who played with us or lads who played on the Dublin North colleges team which won the Leinster title in 2018.

“And there are other benefits as well. What I’ve noticed is that playing a good standard of hurling in school, a lot of them stay with hurling then and go on to play senior club hurling, and all of that raises standards overall.

“Football the same, they don’t pack it in after colleges but keep it going.”

How energising would a win in Nowlan Park be for Dublin hurling as a whole, then?

“It’d be huge,” says Pléimeann. “In a way it’d be bigger than Cuala winning the two club All-Ireland titles, big as that was.

“Dublin have done well at underage and club level in hurling, so the next step would be for the county to win a minor or an U20 All-Ireland title, and I’d say a lot of people involved in the game in Dublin would think the same.”