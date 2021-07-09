Limerick name unchanged team for Munster semi-final clash with Cork

Billy Lee has named an unchanged starting XV from the side that hammered Waterford for Saturday's Munster SFC semi-final clash with Cork.
The Shannonsiders were 4-18 to 0-12 winners last time out with goalscorers Robbie Bourke, Hugh Bourke, Cillian Fahy and team captain Iain Corbett all looking to help their side reach a provincial final.
There is, however, a reshuffle in the subs bench as Peter Nash and Castleknock's Seamus O'Carroll drop out of the 26 as does Padraig de Brun. Replacing them and hoping to have an impact on proceedings are Kevin Howard (Claughaun), Luke Murphy (Monaleen) and Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins).
On Thursday, Cork named three Championship debutants with Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Brian Hartnett (Douglas) Dan Dineen (Cill na Martra) all set for their bow at this level.
Donal O'Sullivan; Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan; Robert Childs, Iain Corbett (captain), Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy, Tommie Childs; Cian Sheehan, Cillian Fahy, Adrian Enright; Danny Neville, Robbie Bourke, Hugh Bourke.