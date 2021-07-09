Kerry's Aishling O'Connell: League final defeat has sparked us into life

Kerry defender Aishling O'Connell says the quality and intensity of their training has gone 'through the roof' since losing to Meath in the Division 2 league final.

The Kingdom and Galway are first up in this season's TG4 Championship with a novel Friday night fixture that will be screened live from Ennis (7.30pm).

Bandon-based Garda O'Connell acknowledges that Kerry will be underdogs for both of their Group 4 games against Galway first and then Donegal on July 24.

But she's optimistic about a spike in form on the back of the 2-16 to 1-9 defeat to Meath at Croke Park.

"The one great thing that's happened from that game, from the last few training sessions, some girls that weren't even on the panel have stepped up massively at training, putting their hands up for starting positions because not many of us can hold our heads up high after that performance," said O'Connell.

"The standard since then has actually gone through the roof. Sometimes that doesn't happen after a big loss. We're such a close-knit group of girls that we were able to dissect that game and to be fully honest with each other. I think that stood to us and hopefully we'll carry that into the Galway game.

"We didn't show up on the day. It wasn't that we were unfit or anything, there's a lot of things that we can control from that game, that we can change so we're hoping to put those into action against Galway."

Kerry had four players - Aislinn Desmond, Cait Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh - included this week on the Lidl Division 2 Team of the League. O'Connell was delighted for midfielder Carmody in particular.

"She's an absolute workhorse and she hasn't been getting the recognition she deserves," said O'Connell. "She's like our Donnchadh Walsh, up and down the pitch, getting blocks in, she'll do anything you ask of her."

O'Connell herself feels she's improving all the time too and benefiting from her switch to Eire Og in Cork.

"You're marking girls like Doireann O'Sullivan more often, Orla Finn, you're marking Eimear Scally in training, the two Clearys. I actually think it's benefited me massively."