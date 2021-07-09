'If I looked at anyone wearing a Tipp jersey, I’d just start crying'

Colin O’Riordan had to put his livelihood on the line to play for Tipperary in last year’s Munster final win.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, in association with Renault Ireland, the Sydney Swans AFL player explained the process involved in securing agreement to play once more with the teammates he’d left behind when moving to Australia in 2015.

“You had to sign a waiver. I was happy enough to sign that.

“I suppose you are (putting your livelihood on the line) but you don't really think about it because at the end of the day, I grew up playing with all these lads, and I just wanted to go out and play with them again.

“At the end of the day, you do things that make you happy. And that’s the reason you play sport initially.

“Playing professionally over here, you get paid for it and it’s fantastic, but at the same time it’s about the love for the game.”

O'Riordan had begun training with Tipperary ahead of the semi-final with Limerick but wasn't considered for that match.

"The risk was too much. I’m not saying the risk got less when you come to a Munster final. But you have to weigh up these things, I probably wasn't ready either."

Even as the only professional in the Tipp group, O’Riordan admits he was affected by nerves before the historic game, played on the weekend when the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday was commemorated.

“The biggest one was taking someone’s spot who had been there all year. There was a small bit of pressure on myself, which I didn’t mind. But I didn’t want to be a laughing stock, or people having the perception that he’s back for the holiday and jumped straight into the team.

“I knew I had something to prove there. That’s all I was thinking the week leading up to it. Especially during the anthem. At the same time, I wasn’t overawed."

Falling back into old ways helped.

"You realise the chemistry you have with all the lads from back in the day. It hit you straight away and you feel part of it again, which was all I ever wanted.

“The night before, I had a little routine of going up to the church to light a candle before every game and I hadn’t done it in years and years since I’ve been over here. It sounds so irrelevant to some people but they’re the little triggers that make you realise there is a game on.”

The final whistle brought an outpouring of emotion.

“I rarely cry over anything. I wouldn’t consider myself a very emotional person. I don’t know what came over me for 20 minutes after the game. If I looked at anyone wearing a Tipp jersey or top, I’d just start crying. It was just an incredible feeling."

History and pride of place were primary motivators on that afternoon, but O'Riordan has managed to tap into similar driving forces in the AFL.

"Coming across the world.... you have to delve into the history as well, which our club is incredible at doing.

“They provide every first-year player with a booklet and an induction night and it gives you a real grasp about what the club is about and where our roots are.

“I think that’s why we’ve been so successful over a long period because we value those things and value people knowing the history of the place.

“And when I came in and I saw that, I said this is very similar to home. They share the very same values here.”

Despite being Munster champions, Tipperary are rank outsiders for Saturday's Munster semi-final meeting with Kerry, particularly having gone down to a demoralising defeat by Longford that meant relegation to Division 4 of the Allianz League.

“Obviously Kerry look very impressive and it’s going to be a challenge, but every game is.

“The underdog tag, I know the lads love it at home. I’m not saying they are going to go out and blow Kerry out of the water, but at the same time a lot can change in a couple of weeks. Losing to Longford was a massive kick in the teeth for them, when they had aspirations to get out of Division 3, but you’d hope there'd be a response."