Cork U20 hurlers make two changes to team for All-Ireland final

ROVERS RETURN: Courcey Rovers' Seán Twomey starts Saturday's All-Ireland U20 HC final for Cork against Dublin at wing forward. 

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 20:10
John Fogarty

Seán Twomey and Pádraig Power are the two changes in the Cork U20 team for Saturday’s 2020 All-Ireland final against Dublin from last December’s Munster final.

Eoin Carey and Brian Hayes, who began that victory over Tipperary just before Christmas, are named on the bench for Saturday’s clash in UPMC Nowlan Park as Courcey Rovers’ Twomey and Power of Blarney, who came on in that December 23 game, have been selected to start by manager Pat Ryan.

Fresh from appearing as substitutes in the seniors’ Munster semi-final defeat to Limerick in Thurles last Sunday, Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly will lead the Cork attack.

Croke Park has confirmed that as a result of coming on in that game, Barrett or Connolly will not be eligible to play for the 2021 U20s until the seniors have exited the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Cork’s 2021 U20s face Tipperary or Waterford in their provincial semi-final in either Semple Stadium or Walsh Park on July 20.

CORK (U20 HC v Dublin): Eoin Davis (St Catherines); Conor O’Callaghan (c, Dromtarriffe), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Aaron Walsh-Barry (Carrigtwohill); Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill); Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers); Pádraig Power (Blarney), Alan Connolly (Blackrock); Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown). 

Subs: D. Maher (Douglas), F. Denny (Ballincollig), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), Sam Quirke (Midleton), Eoin Carey (Kilworth), Brian Hayes (St Finbarrs), Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill), Jack Cahalane (St Finbarrs).

Extended panel: Liam Ryan (Inniscarra), Darragh Moran (Castlemartyr), Cillian O'Donovan (Douglas), Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh), Diarmuid Kearney (Cobh), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields), Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers), Declan Hanlon (Blarney), Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra), Robbie Cotter (Blackrock).

