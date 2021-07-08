Cork U20 hurlers make two changes to team for All-Ireland final

Seán Twomey and Pádraig Power are the two changes in the Cork U20 team for Saturday’s 2020 All-Ireland final against Dublin from last December’s Munster final.

Eoin Carey and Brian Hayes, who began that victory over Tipperary just before Christmas, are named on the bench for Saturday’s clash in UPMC Nowlan Park as Courcey Rovers’ Twomey and Power of Blarney, who came on in that December 23 game, have been selected to start by manager Pat Ryan.