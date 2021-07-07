Kildare minor hurlers keep up winning ways with victory over Laois

Leinster MHC: Kildare 2-16 Laois 0-15

Fresh from their famous win over Wexford in the U20 championship on Tuesday night, the Kildare minors continued the winning streak after they accounted for Laois in the opening round of the Leinster minor hurling championship.

Played in Newbridge, the home side were comfortably the better team on the night with wing forward Fionn Maher leading the charge. Maher drifted all around the forward line but his class was clear to see and as Laois struggled in the opening half from placed balls, Maher’s accuracy helped Kildare pull away.

James Dolan found the net twice for Kildare in the opening half. His first on four minutes was well taken but his second, with the last puck of the opening half, proved a real sucker punch for Laois as the home side went in leading 2-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

Eoghan Cuddy took over the frees for Laois in the second half but the closest they got was five points as Kildare kept the scoreboard ticking over and the last two points of the game from Maher pushed it out to a seven-point margin in the end and a date with Wexford in the next round.

Scorers for Kildare: F Maher 0-9 (4fs, 1 s/), J Dolan 2-0, A Tobin (0-2fs) and N Dolan 0-3 each, S Kelleher 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: E Cuddy (4fs) and C Byrne (3fs) 0-5 each, B Duggan 0-2, A Phelan, J Quinlan and J Breen 0-1 each.

LAOIS: B O'Reilly; T Cuddy, R Quinlan, C Cuddy; C Comerford, A Phelan, B Fitzpatrick; E Cuddy, D Dooley; B Duggan, L Kavanagh, J Quinlan; C McKelvey, C Byrne, C Fitzpatrick.

Subs: J Breen for C McKelvey inj (ht), C Doran for C Fitzpatrick (42), C Flynn for B Duggan (53)

KILDARE: E Sheehan; C Kirwan, L O'Reilly, R Redfern; O Maher, D O'Meara, R Sinkey; C Boran, D Crowley; A Tobin, N Dolan, F Maher; C Mangan, S Kelleher, J Dolan.

Subs: B Hennessy for O Maher (18), K Harrington for C Mangan (29), S Murphy for J Dolan (51), J O'Donoghue for C Boran (57), S Holmes for N Dolan (60).

Referee: Adam Kinahan (Offaly)