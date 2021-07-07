Bonner: Murphy good to go for Ballybofey on Sunday

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says Michael Murphy and Odhran MacNiallais are fit and available to take on Derry in the Ulster SFC quarter-final on Sunday.

Both men have suffered hamstring strains in recent weeks, with Murphy withdrawn against Monaghan in the Allianz League six weeks ago and then the weekend before last in the 2-25 to 1-12 Ulster preliminary round win over Down in Newry.